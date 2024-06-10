Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees growth in tax revenues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. The budget revenues of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy grew from January through May 2024, Trend reports via the service.

This sum made up 78.3 million manat ($46 million), according to the service, up 23.6 percent, or 15 million manat ($8.8 million) from the same period in 2023.

Over the past five months, Nakhchivan hit the jackpot with tax revenues, exceeding expectations by a whopping 116.3 percent.

To note, the tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 16.12 billion manat ($9.48 billion) in 2023.

