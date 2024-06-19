Azerbaijan reports Austrian mutual investment volume

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Azerbaijan invested $28.95 million in the Austrian economy in the first quarter of 2024, up 295.4 times year on year, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Azerbaijan's investments in the Austrian economy accounted for 8.8 percent of the total volume of investments during the reporting period.

Meanwhile, Austria invested $27.2 million in the Azerbaijani economy, which is 4.1 times more than in the first quarter of last year.

Over the year, Austrian investments in the Azerbaijani economy have gone from a drop in the bucket to a significant slice of the pie, increasing from a mere 0.4 percent to a noteworthy 1.8 percent.

To note, the total volume of foreign direct investments from Azerbaijan into the economies of other nations amounted to $330.45 million in the first quarter of this year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel