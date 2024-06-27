ADB actively supporting Afghanistan and Pakistan in water sector - director

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 27. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is actively supporting Afghanistan and Pakistan in the water sector, the country director of ADB for Kazakhstan, Utsav Kumar, said during the session "Water, Energy, and Food in Central Asia: EDB Experience and Lessons Learned" within the framework of the business forum in Almaty, Trend reports.

"We are actively supporting Afghanistan and Pakistan in the water sector in the Central Asian region. About 300 million people live here. These countries are more vulnerable to climate change. It is expected that temperatures will rise, which will lead to limited resources and possibly floods and other disasters," he emphasized.

According to him, it could also destroy the ecosystem.

"It is expected that if new approaches are not implemented, there will be a total collapse by 2050. This gap can lead to big problems and the deterioration of the situation within the nexus of 'water, energy, and food'," he noted.

Kumar recalled that Kazakhstan has experienced major floods this year.

"Such natural disasters slow down the economic development of countries. Based on our estimates, this should have the effect of slowing GDP growth, leading to economic losses as well as a greater incidence of poverty," he added.

To note, the session "Water, Energy, and Food in Central Asia: EDB Experience and Lessons Learned" was held within the framework of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Business Forum held in Almaty.

The participants discussed the coordination of development in the water-food-energy nexus, cooperation between multilateral development banks and international organizations, and the most promising projects and approaches in government regulation, the water sector, the power sector, and industry.

