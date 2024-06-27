Kazakhstan's Almaty Int'l Airport expects hike in passenger inflow in 2024 - official

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 27. Kazakhstan's Almaty International Airport expects more than 11 million passengers in 2024, Vice President - External Affairs, TAV Kazakhstan - Almaty Airport Dauren Kabiyev said at the Eurasian Transport Framework: Potential, Challenges and Solutions session of the Annual Meeting & Business Forum of the Eurasian Development Bank, Trend reports.

"As of today, we have served 9.5 million passengers. This is a positive trend, as we reached post-pandemic levels as early as 2021. The geography, frequency, and number of flights have recovered. The geopolitical situation has also played a significant role, reorienting travel flows. According to our forecasts, we will serve more than 11 million passengers this year," he said.

He also mentioned plans to give the runway a facelift and bring the cargo terminal up to snuff.

"Almaty is rightfully the center of the Eurasian transport continent. It's noteworthy that the TAV team has increased the number of destinations from 38 to 67. Similarly, the number of flights has grown from 64,000 in 2019 to 79,000. Most international flights are to the Middle East, Türkiye, and Europe, and we are gradually opening routes to Southeast Asia. We hope that the visa-free regime with China, the easing of visa requirements with the European Union, and the introduction of direct flights to the United States will further boost international traffic," Kabiyev added.

To note, the Eurasian Development Bank 2024 Annual Meeting and Business Forum is taking place in Almaty on June 27–28.

The events feature a series of sessions on the topics of Islamic finance, transport, ecology, energy, and digital technologies.

The Eurasian Development Bank is a multilateral development bank carrying out investment activities in the Eurasian region.

The EDB's authorized capital is $7 billion. The main share in the EDB portfolio is occupied by projects with an integration effect in the areas of transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry and mechanical engineering.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel