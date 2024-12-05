Made in Italy set to play crucial role in raising Azerbaijan's export potential - AZPROMO

Photo: Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Made in Italy will play a crucial role in raising Azerbaijan's export potential, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Yusif Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

He made this statement during a discussion session to present the curriculum of the double degree Global Management and Politics (GMAP) master's program, which is jointly implemented by the ADA University Business School and the Italian LUISS University today.

Representatives from several government agencies attended the session, which focused on opportunities for international promotion of the Made in Azerbaijan brand.

Abdullayev spoke about the global efforts to promote the brand.

"The educational program we're implementing in partnership with ADA University will significantly boost Azerbaijan's export potential," he stated.

The Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs of ADA University Elkin Nurmammadov emphasized the importance of this initiative in enhancing the global competitiveness of Azerbaijani products.

Professor Marco Mazzu of LUISS University, specializing in marketing practices, and Professor Carlo Fei, an expert in luxury management, shared their experience of Made in Italy.

It was emphasized that the knowledge gained through the Made in Azerbaijan program will be crucial for the development of the country's export potential.

AZPROMO was founded in 2003 by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan to facilitate foreign investment in the non-oil industry and promote exports of non-oil products. The agency's primary objective is to enhance the nation's economy by soliciting international investment and fostering exports in the non-oil sector. To date, the agency has conducted 33 export trips to international destinations under the "Made in Azerbaijan" initiative.

