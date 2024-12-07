Investment paves way for fresh opportunities between Kazakhstan and Qatar

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 7. The President of Kazakhstan and the Emir of Qatar are putting their heads together to bolster trade and investment across a variety of sectors, Trend reports

A meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev​ and Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani took place on 6 December.

The President of Kazakhstan thanked Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the invitation to participate in the Doha Forum conference, noting that this dialogue platform provides a unique opportunity for open discussions on the most pressing global issues.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciated the personal contribution of the Emir of Qatar to strengthening bilateral relations, which have reached the level of strategic partnership.

During the conversation, special attention was given to the timely and quality implementation of agreements on investment projects in banking, telecommunications, energy, agriculture, and healthcare. The President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that joint projects involving Qatari businesses would contribute to the development of both countries.

The Emir of Qatar noted that cooperation between Astana and Doha has taken on a long-term strategic character. According to him, the governments are systematically working to implement agreements reached at the highest level.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani agreed that an active political dialogue at the highest level will continue to contribute to the qualitative deepening of Kazakhstan-Qatar relations.

To note, on December 6th, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived on a working visit to the capital of Qatar, Doha. The President met with the owners of Power International Holding, Moataz Al-Hayat and Ramez Al-Hayat, and the chairman of the board of directors of Nebras Power, Mohammed Nasser Al-Hajri, and also participated in the official opening ceremony of the Doha Forum conference.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel