Four multi-apartment residential buildings completed in Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Four multi-apartment residential buildings have been put into operation in the Dashoguz region of Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan: Golden Age electronic newspaper.

All the buildings are four-story, 2 of them are designed for 32 apartments, and 2 - for 16.

Thus, new houses in the city are being built with the shared participation of new settlers.

The comprehensive measures are taken by the state to support domestic business and the extensive involvement of private structures in the construction market, which became the developers of the majority of multi-apartment residential buildings in various parts of Dashoguz, allowed to significantly expand the housing stock.

Turkmenistan is building numerous facilities with a total cost of more than $38 billion.

Most of the above-mentioned objects are for social and household purposes.

The work for more than $ 18 billion is carried out by domestic construction and installation organizations.

