Former top manager of IBA appointed to lead department at Azerbaijan's Taxes Ministry

18 January 2018 23:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

A department for analytical analysis and examination of economic spheres was established at the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry, a source in the government told Trend on Jan.18.

The source added that Ulvi Mansurov was appointed as the director of the department.

Previously, he served as the general director of Azerpoct LLC, the country's postal operator. Mansurov left his post last fall.

He also held high positions in the banking system of Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
Baku International Sea Trade Port’s first phase capacity increases
Economy news 18 January 20:45
Uzbekistan to work out new rules for use of non-metallic mineral deposits
Economy news 18 January 20:45
Kazakhstan going to launch new international flights
Economy news 18 January 20:36
Baku Stock Exchange intends to expand derivatives market (Exclusive)
Economy news 18 January 20:18
Ilham Aliyev decrees to prepare new law for investor rights protection
Economy news 18 January 19:49
WB reviewing agricultural project implementation in Azerbaijan
Economy news 18 January 19:23
Uzbek banks see rise in foreign currency transactions
Economy news 18 January 18:45
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 250M manats at auction
Economy news 18 January 18:40
Cargo transportation up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 18 January 18:26
Uzbekistan, Turkey have untapped potential in energy, food industry, tourism
Economy news 18 January 18:01
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for January 19
Economy news 18 January 17:17
Uzbek chemical facilities reduce production of mineral fertilizers
Economy news 18 January 17:05
Baku Stock Exchange to introduce new mobile platform (Exclusive)
Economy news 18 January 16:53
Kazakhstan's processing sector leads in insurance market
Economy news 18 January 16:45
Azerbaijan reveals its non-oil export revenues
Economy news 18 January 16:37
Ranking of Azerbaijan’s major non-oil exporters
Economy news 18 January 15:49
Manat deposit rates decrease in Azerbaijan
Economy news 18 January 15:32
Uzbek airport announces tender for purchase of bitumen astringent
Economy news 18 January 15:31