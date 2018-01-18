Former top manager of IBA appointed to lead department at Azerbaijan's Taxes Ministry

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 18

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

A department for analytical analysis and examination of economic spheres was established at the Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry, a source in the government told Trend on Jan.18.

The source added that Ulvi Mansurov was appointed as the director of the department.

Previously, he served as the general director of Azerpoct LLC, the country's postal operator. Mansurov left his post last fall.

He also held high positions in the banking system of Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news