State Customs Committee talks reasons for imports growth in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The growth of imports in 2017 is related to supplies as part of investment projects being implemented in Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev.

He made the remarks at a press conference on the results of 2017 in Baku Jan. 19.

“A number of investment projects have been implemented in the country in recent years. In this regard, Azerbaijan imports equipment and construction machinery and materials. In general, the growth in imports is related to these supplies,” explained Aliyev.

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan imported products worth 8.78 billion manats in 2017 that is by 2.9 percent more than in 2016.

