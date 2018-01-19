State Customs Committee talks reasons for imports growth in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

19 January 2018 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 11:22)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The growth of imports in 2017 is related to supplies as part of investment projects being implemented in Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev.

He made the remarks at a press conference on the results of 2017 in Baku Jan. 19.

“A number of investment projects have been implemented in the country in recent years. In this regard, Azerbaijan imports equipment and construction machinery and materials. In general, the growth in imports is related to these supplies,” explained Aliyev.

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan imported products worth 8.78 billion manats in 2017 that is by 2.9 percent more than in 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Category news
Overhaul of Baku-Boyuk Kasik railway section launched
Economy news 16:46
Fitch Ratings closes office in Turkey
Economy news 16:21
Why do oil exports stats of Azerbaijani customs and SOCAR differ? (UPDATE)
Economy news 16:20
Weekly report of Iran's OTC market
Business 16:03
Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick a billionaire after $9.3bn investment deal
Economy news 15:30
Merger of Taxes Ministry with State Customs Committee in Azerbaijan yet to be decided (UPDATE)
Economy news 15:06
Weekly performance of Iranian gold & currency markets
Business 15:05
Arable land area in Kazakhstan’s southern region expands
Economy news 14:58
More companies joining "green corridor" regime in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)
Economy news 14:56
Weekly performance of Iran’s equity market
Business 14:54
Azerbaijani customs bodies successfully fight against smuggling (UPDATE)
Economy news 14:37
Volume of real estate property sales in Turkey up in 2017
Economy news 14:11
Azerbaijan needs to produce automobile tires (PHOTO)
Economy news 13:59
Iran aims to triple exports to Iraq in long-term (Exclusive)
Business 13:32
S&P on how Kazakhstan can improve its ratings
Economy news 13:32
Iran unveils details of loans paid off to industry sector
Business 13:28
Uzbek "Trustbank" reveals volume of loan investments
Economy news 13:26
Sony ready to expand presence in Turkmenistan
Economy news 13:26