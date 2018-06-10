Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

10 June 2018 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 9.0525 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,201.0648 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 28

-

June 4

2,195.21

May 29

2,206.583

June 5

2,195.856

May 30

2,207.9005

June 6

2,204.6705

May 31

2,215.61

June 7

2,205.325

June 1

2,207.6965

June 8

2,204.2625

Average weekly

2,209.4475

Average weekly

2,201.0648

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.5201 manats or 1.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.11614 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 28

-

June 4

27.8712

May 29

27.9821

June 5

27.8993

May 30

27.8146

June 6

28.0822

May 31

28.0939

June 7

28.3367

June 1

27.9256

June 8

28.3913

Average weekly

27.95405

Average weekly

28.11614

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 5.542 manats or 0.36 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,532.703 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 28

-

June 4

1,534.5305

May 29

1,540.438

June 5

1,526.413

May 30

1,540.013

June 6

1,533.1195

May 31

1,547.9095

June 7

1,540.4635

June 1

1,543.5915

June 8

1,528.9885

Average weekly

1,542.988

Average weekly

1,532.703

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 15.232 manats or 0.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,709.3194 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 28

-

June 4

1,708.5

May 29

1,674.7465

June 5

1,689.035

May 30

1,660.73

June 6

1,693.2

May 31

1,681.385

June 7

1,732.13

June 1

1,679.0475

June 8

1,723.732

Average weekly

1,673.97725

Average weekly

1,709.3194

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 4-8
Oil&Gas 9 June 15:19
North American oil prices for past week
Oil&Gas 9 June 13:28
North American oil prices slightly go down on June 8
Oil&Gas 9 June 13:25
North American oil prices go up on June 7
Oil&Gas 8 June 11:17
Price for silver goes up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 8 June 10:31
Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 7 June 16:20
North American oil prices go down on June 6
Oil&Gas 7 June 10:31
Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 6 June 10:38
North American oil prices go up on June 4
Oil&Gas 5 June 10:47
Price of palladium up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 4 June 10:13
Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 31 May 10:58
Saxo Bank: Precious metals gradually recovering
Economy news 29 May 16:26
Consumer goods prices in Uzbekistan down again
Economy news 29 May 15:29
Gold falls in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 29 May 12:00
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market
Economy news 26 May 13:27
Gold rises in price in Azerbaijan
Economy news 24 May 16:10
Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 23 May 10:36
Prices for precious metals up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 22 May 10:21