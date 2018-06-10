Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10
By Azad Hasanli - Trend:
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 9.0525 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,201.0648 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
2,195.21
|
May 29
|
2,206.583
|
June 5
|
2,195.856
|
May 30
|
2,207.9005
|
June 6
|
2,204.6705
|
May 31
|
2,215.61
|
June 7
|
2,205.325
|
June 1
|
2,207.6965
|
June 8
|
2,204.2625
|
Average weekly
|
2,209.4475
|
Average weekly
|
2,201.0648
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.5201 manats or 1.9 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.11614 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
27.8712
|
May 29
|
27.9821
|
June 5
|
27.8993
|
May 30
|
27.8146
|
June 6
|
28.0822
|
May 31
|
28.0939
|
June 7
|
28.3367
|
June 1
|
27.9256
|
June 8
|
28.3913
|
Average weekly
|
27.95405
|
Average weekly
|
28.11614
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 5.542 manats or 0.36 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,532.703 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
1,534.5305
|
May 29
|
1,540.438
|
June 5
|
1,526.413
|
May 30
|
1,540.013
|
June 6
|
1,533.1195
|
May 31
|
1,547.9095
|
June 7
|
1,540.4635
|
June 1
|
1,543.5915
|
June 8
|
1,528.9885
|
Average weekly
|
1,542.988
|
Average weekly
|
1,532.703
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 15.232 manats or 0.9 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,709.3194 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 28
|
-
|
June 4
|
1,708.5
|
May 29
|
1,674.7465
|
June 5
|
1,689.035
|
May 30
|
1,660.73
|
June 6
|
1,693.2
|
May 31
|
1,681.385
|
June 7
|
1,732.13
|
June 1
|
1,679.0475
|
June 8
|
1,723.732
|
Average weekly
|
1,673.97725
|
Average weekly
|
1,709.3194
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news