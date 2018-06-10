Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals’ market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 9.0525 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,201.0648 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold May 28 - June 4 2,195.21 May 29 2,206.583 June 5 2,195.856 May 30 2,207.9005 June 6 2,204.6705 May 31 2,215.61 June 7 2,205.325 June 1 2,207.6965 June 8 2,204.2625 Average weekly 2,209.4475 Average weekly 2,201.0648

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.5201 manats or 1.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.11614 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver May 28 - June 4 27.8712 May 29 27.9821 June 5 27.8993 May 30 27.8146 June 6 28.0822 May 31 28.0939 June 7 28.3367 June 1 27.9256 June 8 28.3913 Average weekly 27.95405 Average weekly 28.11614

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 5.542 manats or 0.36 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,532.703 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum May 28 - June 4 1,534.5305 May 29 1,540.438 June 5 1,526.413 May 30 1,540.013 June 6 1,533.1195 May 31 1,547.9095 June 7 1,540.4635 June 1 1,543.5915 June 8 1,528.9885 Average weekly 1,542.988 Average weekly 1,532.703

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 15.232 manats or 0.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,709.3194 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium May 28 - June 4 1,708.5 May 29 1,674.7465 June 5 1,689.035 May 30 1,660.73 June 6 1,693.2 May 31 1,681.385 June 7 1,732.13 June 1 1,679.0475 June 8 1,723.732 Average weekly 1,673.97725 Average weekly 1,709.3194

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AzadHasanli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news