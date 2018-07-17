Nearly 200 projects to be realized in Kattakurgan Uzbek region

17 July 2018 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Kattakurgan district administration (Uzbekistan) is planning to create 1,092 new jobs in the fields of industry, services and agriculture, the MP group of the Uzbek Liberal Democratic Party said during the regular meeting in Kattakurgan district assembly of people's deputies, "UzDaily.uz" reported.

Some 41,2 billion soums will be allocated this year for the development of the spheres of industry, services and agriculture, according to the approved plan of implementation of the program of socio-economic development of the region in 2018.

It is planned to create 915 new jobs within 140 projects.

Some 168 new jobs will be created in the framework of 22 projects by the end of the year. In addition, 199 projects will be implemented and 1,092 new jobs will be created in 2018-2019 in the fields of industry, services and agriculture under the program of socio-economic development of Kattakurgan district.

