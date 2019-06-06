Lending to regions increases in Azerbaijan

6 June 2019 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Congressman: Azerbaijan key global security partner for US
Politics 12:45
Total deposits value in Azerbaijan grows over 9%
Economy 12:21
Volume of problem loans in Azerbaijan continues to decline
Economy 11:55
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 18 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:07
'Azerbaijan International 2019' badminton tournament starts in Baku today
Society 10:06
SOCAR refusing from importing Iranian oil for Star Refinery
Oil&Gas 09:54
Latest
Congressman: Azerbaijan key global security partner for US
Politics 12:45
Azerbaijan taking part in OSCE PA conference in Tbilisi
Politics 12:27
Plant launch rescheduled in Kazakhstan's industrial zone
Economy 12:25
Volume of deposits up in Kazakh banks
Finance 12:24
Total deposits value in Azerbaijan grows over 9%
Economy 12:21
Kazakhstan's Pavlodar region to realize more investment projects
Economy 11:59
Italy’s Eni opens tender in Turkmenistan for provision of technological tubes
Tenders 11:57
Iran imports 500,000T of coal per year
Economy 11:57
Volume of problem loans in Azerbaijan continues to decline
Economy 11:55