Azerbaijan, Russia study development of joint tourism projects

24 August 2019 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan continues negotiations with Russian partners on the implementation of joint tourism projects, Head of the public relations department of the agency Kenan Guluzade told Trend.

Guluzade noted that the sides are considering possible options for creating joint test projects in the North Caucasus region.

"At the moment, the parties are discussing details of upcoming joint projects, the implementation of which may begin before the end of 2019. Both sides are interested in close cooperation in the tourism sector, especially given the great potential that has not been used enough to date. The projects are aimed at creating new tourist routes between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as at developing a resort and sanatorium sector," he said.

In Azerbaijan, interest in the sanatorium and resort sector of Russia is gaining popularity every year, especially in relation to the resorts of Mineralnye Vody in the North Caucasus.

In particular, in the North Caucasus, there are several sanatoriums built with Azerbaijani investments, one of which is the modern sanatorium "Istochnik" in Yessentuki. The total investment in this project amounted to 1.5 billion rubles. Moreover, the parties are working on a joint project to build a spa complex in Kislovodsk and a sanatorium in Zheleznovodsk. The commissioning of these facilities is scheduled for 2020.

