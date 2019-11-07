Uzbekistan commissions its largest military training ground

7 November 2019 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Uzbekistan’s largest military training ground, Kattakurgan, has been commissioned in the Central Military District, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Defense.

The opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Defense Bakhodir Kurbanov, First Deputy Minister of Defense Pavel Ergashev and Commander of the Central Military District Colonel Oybek Saidov.

The Minister of Defense emphasized that the training ground will become a platform for professional training and improving the skills of the country's military forces personnel.

The military training ground infrastructure includes military equipment and vehicle fleet, training classes, a medical center, sleeping quarters, a canteen, sports and fitness rooms, and a culture center. It is also possible to conduct tactical exercises and military shooting ranges there. There is the possibility of simultaneous exercises and training sessions using all types of military equipment, read the message.

According to the ministry of defense, this training ground, which meets international standards, is the largest in Uzbekistan.

In the course of familiarization of the ministry officials with the military training ground, exercises of the military district’s divisions were conducted in modern conditions, during which the military personnel practiced their skills and demonstrated theoretical knowledge.

