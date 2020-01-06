Iran exports another vessel from Qeshm Free Trade Zone

6 January 2020 09:11 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Another cargo ship, produced at Iran's Qeshm Free Trade Zone (FTZ), which is located on the Qesm island in the Persian Gulf, has been exported to one of the Gulf countries, General manager of Industry, mine and production facilitation at Qeshm FTZ Mohammad Mehdi Berenji said, Trend reports with reference to the website of the trade zone.

The cost of the vessel, made from fiberglass, is $15,000, Berenji said, adding that the vessel was built according to the investor's order.

According to Berenji, the length of the vessel is 33 meters, the beam - 9.6 meters, the draft - 4.3 meters.

The vessel can carry 157 tons of cargo, he added.

Twenty manufacturing companies of Iran's shipbuilding industry operate in the free zone.

A ship with the capacity of carrying 150 tons of cargo, constructed by Qeshm Azin Negin Boum company, was exported to the UAE from the Qeshm Free Trade Zone on Dec. 7.

