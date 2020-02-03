About 70% of employed women live in rural areas in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

About 70 percent of employed women in Azerbaijan live in rural areas, Head of the Programs and Projects Department of the country's Agency for Agro Credit and Development Leyli Aghayeva said at the first seminar of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) cooperation program with Azerbaijan, dedicated to increasing the role of women employed in the country's agricultural sector, Trend reports.

This factor, Aghayeva noted, shows that the project to increase the role of women employed in the agricultural sector will cover a significant part of all women employed in Azerbaijan.

"The agricultural sector in Azerbaijan is one of the priority sectors of the economy, about 40 percent of the Azerbaijani total population is involved in this sector," Aghayeva said.

Leyli Aghayeva said that the project is aimed at increasing the competitiveness of women in the country's agricultural sector and in this direction, the agency, together with Agro Procurement and Supply Company, will facilitate the provision of technical assistance to female farmers.

At the end of her speech, Leyli Aghayeva spoke about a joint program with the FAO, as part of which, various projects in the field of potato growing, sheep breeding and in other areas have been completed since 2015.

The first seminar of the FAO cooperation program with Azerbaijan, dedicated to increasing the number of women employed in the Azerbaijani agricultural sector, is held in Baku on Feb. 3.

