Deputy minister discloses amount of investments to be made by Arab companies in Azerbaijan

Business 19 February 2020 12:23 (UTC+04:00)
Deputy minister discloses amount of investments to be made by Arab companies in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

Arab companies will invest about $400 million in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov told reporters, Trend reports on Feb. 19.

“Saudi Arabian ACWA Power company and the UAE’s Masdar company will invest $400 million in the pilot projects in the field of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan,” the deputy minister added.

“The implementation of these projects will take about two years,” Soltanov added. “The project commissioning will be carried out gradually.”

“In accordance with the contracts, together with ACWA Power company, Azerbaijan will implement the pilot projects related to the construction of wind power stations with a capacity of 240 megawatts, while with Masdar company, Azerbaijan will implement the pilot projects related to the construction of solar power stations with a capacity of 200 megawatts,” Soltanov said.

“In general, about 1.4 kilowatts of electricity are planned to be generated per hour within wind and solar power projects,” the deputy minister said.

“The commissioning of these power plants will save 300 million cubic meters of gas per year, which is 10 percent of the gas consumed by the Azerbaijani population,” the deputy minister said. “This volume of 300 million cubic meters exceeds the entire gas demand in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.”

"The implementation of these projects means additional foreign investments and the expansion of the opportunities for saving and export of gas," Soltanov said.

The signing ceremony of executive contracts among the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy and ACWA Power and Masdar companies for the implementation of pilot renewable energy projects was held in Baku on January 9.

The agreements were signed by Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Chairman of the Board of ACWA Power Mohammad Abunayyan and Chief Executive Officer of Masdar Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey - Iraq trade turnover increases
Turkey - Iraq trade turnover increases
TAP’s commissioning to boost Italian-Azerbaijani trade
TAP’s commissioning to boost Italian-Azerbaijani trade
Presidents of Turkmenistan, Russia discuss economic partnership
Presidents of Turkmenistan, Russia discuss economic partnership
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkey - Iraq trade turnover increases Turkey 12:45
TAP’s commissioning to boost Italian-Azerbaijani trade Oil&Gas 12:43
AFFA urges entrepreneurs to actively participate in UEFA EURO 2020 in Baku Society 12:42
Number of bovine animals decreases in Georgia Business 12:28
Deputy minister discloses amount of investments to be made by Arab companies in Azerbaijan Business 12:23
Oil transportation volume by Kazakhstan's national oil & gas company revealed Oil&Gas 12:16
Presidents of Turkmenistan, Russia discuss economic partnership Turkmenistan 12:07
Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs to support entrepreneurs at UEFA EURO 2020 Business 12:00
Qatar increases its stake in British Airways-owner IAG Arab World 11:57
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas increases associated gas production Oil&Gas 11:56
Georgian Tbilisi municipal budget increases Finance 11:45
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction on placement of medium-term government bonds Finance 11:44
Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs, AFFA sign memorandum on cooperation Politics 11:41
Students of Baku Higher Oil School win international innovation competition in Malaysia (PHOTO) Economy 11:35
Georgian Tbilisi ranks 3rd in 2020 European best destinations Business 11:32
Germany faces sluggish growth in 2020 Europe 11:32
AFFA: UEFA EURO 2020 in Baku to attract more tourists than 2019 UEFA Europa League final Society 11:22
Kazakh citizens aboard Diamond Princess to return to Kazakhstan amid coronavirus outbreak Kazakhstan 11:14
Uzbekistan Airways to sell older aircrafts Transport 11:12
WHO says no indication of coronavirus cases in North Korea Other News 11:08
US expert: With such grim reality Armenia became one of dangerous spots of Europe Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:08
Meeting of intergovernmental Georgian-Belarusian commission to be held in Minsk Business 10:56
Israeli cybersecurity co SentinelOne raises $200m Israel 10:55
Turkey’s export of cement to China increases Business 10:53
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV announces tender to buy pipes Tenders 10:46
Iranian currency rates for Feb. 19 Finance 10:45
Azerbaijan's gas production significantly increases Oil&Gas 10:45
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on Feb. 19 Finance 10:44
Production of paint, varnish up in Azerbaijan in Jan. 2020 Oil&Gas 10:40
Azerbaijani oil prices on Feb. 18 Oil&Gas 10:32
Azerbaijan, Georgia sign protocol on transportation (PHOTO) Economy 10:28
Uber closing office in downtown Los Angeles US 10:15
Indonesia proposes to tax sweet drinks, polluting cars, plastic Other News 10:10
Oil gains as optimism grows economic impact of coronavirus outbreak may be brief Oil&Gas 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 19 Finance 10:02
Iran discloses number of projects implemented in housing sector, production, services Business 09:54
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times on Feb.18- Feb.19 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Brexit brings record number of businesses to Netherlands in 2019 Europe 09:46
Iran's trade balance with Eurasia hits $2 billion Business 09:32
VAT administration in Georgia to be managed according to EU principles Business 09:28
Georgia to participate in Aviation Forum for Europe Transport 09:28
Georgia's loan portfolio of microfinance organizations grows Finance 09:22
Above 30 flights delayed as snowstorms hit Kazakh capital Kazakhstan 08:54
Passengers start disembarking quarantined cruise Other News 08:28
First suspected coronavirus case registered in Honduras Other News 08:03
Trump says he has ‘total confidence’ in Attorney General Barr after criticism of Tweets US 07:35
Polish Gdańsk and Azerbaijan’s Alat ports to ink memorandum on cooperation – deputy minister Transport 07:00
S. Korea reports 15 more cases of novel coronavirus, total at 46 Other News 06:33
Boeing says it finds foreign objects in fuel tanks of several 737 Max planes US 06:05
IMF confirms staff visit to Lebanon this week Other News 05:25
Mainland China reports 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Feb. 18 (UPDATE) China 04:48
US supply militants in NE Syria with weaponry used against Turkish troops - Russian military US 04:14
Trump says there's a chance of making peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan US 03:27
Netanyahu trial set to begin March 17 Israel 02:45
Uzbekistan's population exceeds 34 million Uzbekistan 02:03
Afghanistan’s Ghani declared winner in contested election Other News 01:21
Trump blasts proposed restrictions on selling U.S. jet parts to China US 00:37
Pakistan Army successfully test fires Ra’ad 2 cruise missile Other News 18 February 23:53
Turkey demands return to Sochi agreement terms for calm in Idlib Turkey 18 February 23:15
President of Kazakhstan instructs to provide rural schools with access to the Internet Kazakhstan 18 February 22:47
US dollar appreciation won’t necessarily put downward pressure on commodity prices Business 18 February 22:24
US advises India, China against buying Venezuela oil US 18 February 22:11
WHO commends steps taken by Sri Lankan authorities to control COVID-19 Other News 18 February 21:44
Latvia eyes more investors from Azerbaijan to its ports, logistic hubs Business 18 February 21:03
Cargo transportation through Azerbaijan within TRACECA increases Transport 18 February 20:58
Iran manufactures its first support vessel for fishing ships Business 18 February 20:55
Azerbaijan's gas transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum up Oil&Gas 18 February 20:44
Azerbaijan decreases oil transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Oil&Gas 18 February 20:43
Turkmenistan unveils plan for silkworm cocoon production volumes Business 18 February 20:43
Azerbaijan reveals statistics on electricity generation Oil&Gas 18 February 20:37
Azerbaijan’s GDP in Jan. 2020 increases compared to Jan. 2019 Business 18 February 20:36
Turkmenistan launches cheese production Business 18 February 20:34
Azerbaijan’s projected revenues from pomegranate exports revealed Business 18 February 20:04
Azerbaijan’s Agency for SMEs, USAID start initiative to support business associations Economy 18 February 20:03
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s Sheki opens tender on accommodation, catering services Tenders 18 February 19:52
New drilling rig commissioned in Iran Business 18 February 19:51
Iran signs agreement related to South Azadegan field Oil&Gas 18 February 19:47
National Iranian Drilling Company talks "Fath 71" drilling rig’s operation Oil&Gas 18 February 19:35
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund opens tender on printing services Tenders 18 February 19:33
Turkmenistan, Russia hold business negotiations Business 18 February 19:25
Minister: Iran dreamt about production of drilling rig Oil&Gas 18 February 19:25
Russian professor talks Azerbaijan's development of digital technologies Commentary 18 February 18:47
Iran discloses production volume of East Oil and Gas Production Company Oil&Gas 18 February 18:36
Passenger transportation by air in Turkey slightly decreases Turkey 18 February 18:26
Georgia draws up agreements for construction of first oil refinery Oil&Gas 18 February 18:24
Iran makes significant progress in Goureh-Jask oil pipeline construction Oil&Gas 18 February 18:15
Azerbaijan’s BakuBus LLC opens tender to repair vehicles Tenders 18 February 18:12
FATF decision won’t affect Iran’s trade relations Business 18 February 18:11
Deputy of Azerbaijan's Parliament to participate in OSCE PA winter session Politics 18 February 18:04
Figures of Iran's foreign trade disclosed Business 18 February 18:03
Israeli investors interested in Georgian business environment Business 18 February 17:58
Israir airline company to launch flights to Kazakhstan Transport 18 February 17:57
EU lists Cayman Islands, Panama as tax havens Europe 18 February 17:45
Walmart sees slowing online sales growth after lackluster holiday quarter US 18 February 17:44
U.N. Libya envoy says Tripoli port was attacked on Tuesday Arab World 18 February 17:41
CEC: All complaints on Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary elections to be seriously considered Politics 18 February 17:40
Turkey's export of chemical products to US drops Turkey 18 February 17:35
President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Board of Baku Transport Agency (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18 February 17:28
Albania cancels tender for construction of gas pipeline to link Vlora TPP to TAP Oil&Gas 18 February 17:25
Russian professor: Azerbaijan's energy projects driven by economic logic Politics 18 February 17:24
All news