New type of gearbox presented in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

The presentation of the 6-speed gearbox was held at Iran Khodro Car Engineering Company, Trend reports citing the company.

Iran Khodro CEO Farshad Moghimi said that the mass production of this type of gearbox will begin in the second half of next year (beginning September 23, 2020).

According to Moghimi, 10,000 units of this type of gearbox will be produced by the end of next Iranian year (March 21, 2021).

Company official said that 30,000-50,000 units will be delivered in the next years.

"According to research, the country market needs at least 100,000 such gearboxes per year," he added.

Moghimi said that this type of gearbox will be 50 percent cheaper than other speed boxes.

"Compared to the 5-speed gearbox, the 6-speed gearbox will save at least 2.5 percent of fuel consumption," Moghimi said.

The six-speed gearbox (which have mechanical and automatic speeds) are powered by Iran Khodro and Sapco Car Engineering Company.