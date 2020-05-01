Azerbaijani factory eyes to increase exports

Business 1 May 2020 19:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani factory eyes to increase exports
Iranian government to assign its shares in HEPCO to mine consortium Business 19:23
Amount of funds in Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus disclosed Society 19:22
Coronavirus infection in "orange zone" is more dangerous in Azerbaijan Society 19:07
Azerbaijani factory eyes to increase exports Business 19:00
Operational Headquarters: ban on mass events remains in force Azerbaijan Society 18:41
EBRD allocates loan to Georgia Healthcare Group Finance 18:33
Wizz Air plane lands in London in tentative return to commercial flights Europe 18:26
Vegetable oil production launched in Kazakhstan's Almaty region Business 18:25
Azerbaijan's TABIB: Ganja, Lankaran top COVID-19 infected districts Society 18:19
First modular hospital in Azerbaijan to be transferred to TABIB Society 18:16
Azerbaijani Azertexnolayn talks export of polyethylene pipes Business 18:15
Nar continues to provide mobile and online services to its subscribers during special quarantine regime (PHOTO) ICT 18:10
Turkey spends more natural gas for power supply Oil&Gas 18:00
Georgia, Austria to work out safe tourism strategy Tourism 17:58
Gasoil transshipment volume via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 17:55
Coronavirus kills 63 people in Iran within 24 hrs Iran 17:47
Total assets of Azerbaijan Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund increase Finance 17:43
Azerbaijani Central Bank to ensure banks' sustainable dev't under new support program - analyst Finance 17:36
Turkey reveals list of its top LPG-importing companies Oil&Gas 17:35
President Ilham Aliyev: Decision to introduce restrictive measures was not an easy one Politics 17:32
President Ilham Aliyev: Currently, one of main goals of our economic development is to reduce shadow economy Politics 17:26
Azerbaijan confirms 50 new coronavirus cases Society 17:21
Jet fuel transshipment volume via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 17:16
Credit activity of Uzbekistan may increase in 3Q2020 Finance 17:16
Enterprise Azerbaijan: Supporting local startups during pandemic - important ICT 17:10
Turkish ministry discloses crude oil transshipment volume via ports in 1Q2020 Turkey 17:06
Movement of untreated sulfur through Turkey's ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 17:01
Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi complex extends tender to buy equipment for overhaul Tenders 17:01
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar refinery opens tender for pipeline maintenance Tenders 16:55
Georgian diplomatic missions assist over 18,000 citizens abroad Transport 16:54
President Ilham Aliyev: Current period for us is a time when we must increase spending and help vulnerable citizens and entrepreneurs Politics 16:53
Azerbaijan expands list of conditions for permission to foreigners, stateless persons for temporary residence Society 16:52
Parliament makes changes to law on citizenship of Azerbaijan Politics 16:43
Turkey reveals data on diesel fuel transshipment via ports for 1Q2020 Turkey 16:29
Uzbekistan expects drop in incoming remittances Finance 16:14
Azerbaijan extends quarantine regime until May 31 Politics 16:11
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund reveals data on its funds sold at foreign exchange auctions Finance 16:08
Turkmengaz opens tender to buy general, technological equipment Tenders 16:04
Turkmenistan, International Organization for Migration talk over fighting human trafficking Turkmenistan 16:00
WHO: Azerbaijan - one of leading countries in combating coronavirus Society 15:48
Central Bank of Uzbekistan assesses impact of COVID-19 on economy Finance 15:44
Chevron records rise in earnings for 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 15:40
Iran to revise forecast for crude oil sales Oil&Gas 15:39
Kazakh banks increase lending to economy Finance 15:35
Azerbaijani Central Bank decreases upper limit of interest rate corridor Economy 15:21
US tops LPG importers to Turkey Oil&Gas 15:21
Azerbaijan names economy sector with largest share of credit investments Finance 15:20
Spain's coronavirus death toll climbs to 24,824 Europe 14:48
Turkey significantly increases export to Turkic-speaking countries Turkey 14:45
Georgia to update credit guarantee program Business 14:44
Germany to take 25.1% stake in Lufthansa Europe 14:42
Kazakhstan’s Oil Construction Company to buy pipes via tender Tenders 14:34
Azerbaijani Central Bank elaborates on closure of local banks Economy 14:33
Kazakhstan's Air Astana eyes resuming domestic flights Transport 14:16
Azerbaijan's Central Bank discloses forecast on balance of payments Economy 14:13
Trump to leave White House on Friday for first time in a month US 14:06
Turkey's export to BSEC members rises in 1Q2020 Turkey 14:03
Azerbaijani president signs decree on appointment of new prosecutor general Politics 14:01
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds foreign exchange auction Finance 13:54
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender to purchase PPE Tenders 13:52
Azerbaijan increases gas export to Turkey Oil&Gas 13:47
Japan, Turkmenistan to develop joint projects in chemical, transport sectors Business 13:44
Uzbekistan records price hike for vegetables Finance 13:28
Gold price drops in Azerbaijan on May 1 Economy 13:17
Turkish Iskenderun port announces its cargo transshipment for 1Q2020 Turkey 13:15
Production of water meters, gas pressure regulators to surge in Azerbaijan Business 13:04
Turkey's export to D-8 countries down in 1Q2020 Turkey 13:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 1 Economy 12:50
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 12:49
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:42
Uzbekistan sees increase in average consumer prices Finance 12:31
Turkic Council triggers action measures to coordinate transport & logistics Transport 12:13
COVID-19 cases up by 27 in Georgia Georgia 12:04
Financial disruptions could undermine energy industry’s ability to ramp up output Oil&Gas 11:57
Post-pandemic energy sector may look significantly different Oil&Gas 11:52
Azerbaijan names new prosecutor general Politics 11:49
Turkmenistan to send food to Afghanistan as part of humanitarian aid Turkmenistan 11:46
Snam may have some re-phasing of its capex plans Oil&Gas 11:41
Turkmenistan talks over modernization of its agro-industrial sector with John Deere Business 11:41
French rail company SNCF expects 3 billion euro coronavirus revenue hit Europe 11:40
Adjustments under OPEC+ agreement get going Oil&Gas 11:33
Additional funds allocated for construction of Tashkent Pharma Park in Uzbekistan Construction 11:30
Kazakhstan reveals latest COVID-19 statistics as of May 1 Kazakhstan 11:26
EIB stands ready to help countries outside of EU against COVID-19 Finance 11:22
Azerbaijan's voluntary insurance fees soar in 1Q2020, CBA data says Economy 11:21
Kazakh gas producing company opens tender for field reserves assessment Tenders 11:12
Turkey's EPDK reveals petroleum products' exports by Star Refinery Oil&Gas 11:03
Britain may have hit its daily testing target Europe 11:02
Uzbekistan gets more WB funds to support its social, economic policies Finance 10:59
Ryanair grounds virtually all planes until July, reviews growth plans Europe 10:57
Heathrow Airport sees April passenger numbers down 97% Europe 10:32
Carrefour plans to open its chain of stores in Uzbekistan Business 10:27
Oil rises again as output cuts kick in, inventories grow less than expected Oil&Gas 10:20
Malaysia eases some virus curbs, most businesses to reopen next week Other News 10:17
Thailand reports six new coronavirus cases, no deaths Other News 10:13
Uzbekistan confirms new COVID-19 cases as of May 1 Uzbekistan 09:54
Iran seeks to solve border trade issues with Turkey Business 09:47
Kazakhstan announces oil cuts plan within OPEC+ Oil&Gas 09:45
Kazakh citizens buy more real estate in Turkey Turkey 09:42
Iran reveals number of operating enterprises in Semnan province Business 09:41
