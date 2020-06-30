Azerbaijan's Economy Minister: We must get used to live, work in new conditions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic for Azerbaijan can last for a long time, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

The minister made the remark at a briefing held on June 30, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, the society and entrepreneurs should adapt to the new requirements, since the end of the pandemic is not known yet.

The minister pointed out that the entrepreneurs should learn to work in new conditions, in line with the new sanitary-quarantine and social-behavioral rules.

"The sooner the commercial and service facilities get used to the new rules, the better it will affect their business," said Jabbarov, noting that it is important to explain the importance of complying with these rules to entrepreneurs.

“We must not forget that we all live in one country, and the future living standards of the population will depend on our behavior. We must get used to live and work in the new conditions,” the minister emphasized.

He also expressed confidence that, through joint efforts, business will gradually recover after the economic losses.