Georgia, US seek to conclude direct free trade agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia hopes that the free trade agreement with the US will have progress under the new US administration, said Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Genadi Arveladze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to him, negotiations are unofficially underway with the United States.

"As you know, we have never been in the process of a direct free trade agreement with the United States. We prepared a feasibility study for our own interest and shared it with the U.S. Department of Commerce. We also had communication about it in Congress. The document provides information that both parties can receive benefits during the exports, imports, investments, and tourism. It also discusses what steps need to be taken in this regard. The feasibility study provides recommendations," he said.

According to the Deputy Minister, Georgia annually conducts expert research with the Trade Representation of the United States in various sectors, including SPS, TBT, and investments.

"These issues are part of free trade. We are conducting informal consultations. Georgia has some political support and we hope to intensify this dialogue. We have a high-level of dialogue on trade and investment. We hope that under the new administration we will be able to show progress in this direction, " Arveladze explained.

