Mastercard takes another step forward for digital development of Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

In 2019, Mastercard launched Apple Pay in Georgia and announced a cashless challenge for payments at a press, Igor Stepanov, Regional Director of Mastercard in Georgia and Central Asia told Trend.

"Influencers involved in the promo campaign paid for a week everywhere, in stores, salons, restaurants or other places only with a smartphone, with a virtual card of the Mastercard linked to the Apple Pay app," he said.

According to Stepanov, from 2020 Apple Pay via Mastercard is available at 9 banks in Georgia.

"They are providing their customers smartphone-enabled, cashless solution. This innovation was another step forward for the digital development of the country," he added.

As Stepanov noted, during a pandemic, "Hello Summer" was the main project for Georgians.

"The aim of the campaign was to motivate domestic travel and offer our customers most relevant offers and benefits – Incentive to purchase railway ticket, enjoy summer days at specially designed Mastercard Beach Zone in the central area of Batumi boulevard, including free wifi, free food delivery, and special value offers with partner merchants. We believe that our commitment to the National Tourism Administration of the Ministry of Economy, will lay the foundation for strategically important projects and will contribute to the development of tourism in Georgia," he said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356