Unfreezing of Iran's assets to accelerate trade - expert

The release of Iran's frozen assets and oil revenues would accelerate international trade, said an expert in the foreign currency market.

Unfreezing of assets will lead to improvements in transactions and as a result, the costs of export and import would decline, said Mahmoud Farahani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"This will move the economy in the right direction however it does not mean that economic problems would be resolved in short term," he noted.

Farahani went on to add that a recent announcement by the Central Bank of Iran on the amount of previous government borrowing and the foreign asset reserves could have a long-term effect on the USD rate.

"The fluctuation in foreign currency rate would continue until the result of JCPOA is clear. In the past month political changes in the country and the world had an impact on the USD rate," he said.

The expert stressed the importance of government management of risks associated with the USD rate so there are no rises in prices.