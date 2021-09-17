Azerbaijan, EC working to define co-op priorities for 2021-2027 period

Business 17 September 2021 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, EC working to define co-op priorities for 2021-2027 period

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Azerbaijan and the European Commission are currently working to define the future priorities for the period 2021 to 2027, Ana Pisonero, Commission Spokesperson, told Trend.

In her words, the future priorities are very much inspired by the Economic Investment Plan and the five flagship projects identified for Azerbaijan and coordinated with relevant government institutions.

"These include support for socio-economic recovery by unleashing the potential of Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, strengthen the regions, supporting green and digital transformation, but also continued support to strengthen rule of law and work towards fair and inclusive societies," she noted.

Pisonero noted that during the visit of Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi and the President of the European Council Charles Michel to Baku, it was also agreed to continue cooperation on the extension of the Southern Gas Corridor to the Western Balkans – an important initiative supporting the Green Deal.

"Regarding the aftermath of the second Karabakh war, the key interests of Azerbaijan include demining and reconstruction. As part of a 10 million euro package of humanitarian aid the EU has recently started supporting demining in Azerbaijan," she said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Tajikistan despite global pandemic
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Tajikistan despite global pandemic
Iran-Tajikistan Chamber of Commerce talks trade ties
Iran-Tajikistan Chamber of Commerce talks trade ties
Tajik president, Putin discussed developments in Afghanistan
Tajik president, Putin discussed developments in Afghanistan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Bread price may increase in Georgia Business 08:00
Azerbaijan, EC working to define co-op priorities for 2021-2027 period Business 08:00
World Bank battles integrity issues, discontinues Doing Business reports Other News 07:31
3,081 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:00
Saudi-led coalition thwarts Houthi missile and drones attack Arab World 06:32
Biden calls for massive tax hikes on wealthy to pay for spending plan US 06:03
US approves $500 million helicopter maintenance deal for Saudis US 05:28
Turkey reports 28,118 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 04:55
U.S. defends Australia sub deal, says it not seeking conflict with China US 04:10
UNGA to continue honor system for vaccination in high-level conference week: spokesman Other News 03:36
Voting kicks off in Russia’s State Duma elections Russia 03:01
UN chief calls for immediate bold action on climate change Other News 02:27
Azerbaijan will bring legal proceedings against Armenia to international court - MFA Politics 02:21
Israel's COVID-19 tally tops 1.2 mln Israel 01:50
Dutch foreign minister Sigrid Kaag resigns over Afghanistan evacuations Europe 01:16
Russian court asks bailiffs to levy fines worth $620,239 on Twitter — official Russia 00:37
Turkey's chemical exports to Kazakhstan up in value for 7M2021 Turkey 00:01
Azerbaijan will hold Armenia to account for breaches of Convention on elimination of racial discrimination - deputy minister Politics 16 September 23:46
U.S. House panel to probe oil companies over climate disinformation US 16 September 23:31
Azerbaijani Qarabagh FK plays first match within group round of UEFA Conference League (UPDATE) Azerbaijan 16 September 23:03
President Raisi: Iran, Pakistan enjoy capacity for expansion of relations Politics 16 September 22:40
OIC delegation witnesses facts of Armenian vandalism in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 22:33
Georgian voter files up to over 3M potential voters Georgia 16 September 22:08
Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Day 2021 celebrated in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 16 September 21:50
Uzbekistan, Iran intend to strengthen industrial co-op Uzbekistan 16 September 21:30
Turkish jets return from NATO's air policing mission in Poland Turkey 16 September 21:29
Russia, Pakistan agree to further work within Expanded Trio on Afghanistan — statement Russia 16 September 21:19
Russian construction companies to suggest projects in liberated territories of Azerbaijan Economy 16 September 20:55
Gazprombank expects increase in discount rate in Azerbaijan Finance 16 September 20:47
"Three Brothers – 2021" int'l exercises continue with participation of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 16 September 20:22
Restoration of monuments in liberated territories of Azerbaijan discussed in Uzbekistan (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 20:17
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with EU Representative for South Caucasus Politics 16 September 19:59
Coordination Headquarters holds meeting on resolving issues in liberated territories (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 19:37
Russia calls for prompt launch of delimitation process of Armenian-Azerbaijani border - MFA Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict 16 September 19:31
Illegal visit of French officials to Azerbaijan harms efforts to restore peace in region - FM (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 18:52
Business climate improves in Georgia - Georgian Business Association Business 16 September 18:51
Georgia's bean imports decrease Business 16 September 18:27
Azerbaijan shares data on volume of natural gas exported to Turkey Oil&Gas 16 September 18:24
Turkmenistan to apply Kazakhstan's experience in capital market infrastructure Finance 16 September 18:03
Saudi ACWA Power wins tender for construction of wind farm in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 16 September 18:01
Russian enterprises to establish production facilities in Azerbaijan - Russian Trade Representative Economy 16 September 18:00
Georgian Insurance Supervision Service reveals largest insurer in terms of Gross Earned Premium Business 16 September 18:00
Georgia sees decline in revenues from beer exports Business 16 September 17:57
Turkmenistan reveals volume of cotton yarn exports Turkmenistan 16 September 17:57
Kazakhstan to build vegetable greenhouse, poultry factory in Jezkazgan district Kazakhstan 16 September 17:52
OECD to see oil supply growth y-o-y Oil&Gas 16 September 17:48
Turnover of new-generation online sales registers in Azerbaijan increases Finance 16 September 17:42
Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports hit six-month high in July Arab World 16 September 17:41
Court win for EU regulators over crackdown on $825 mln Belgium tax scheme Europe 16 September 17:38
PACE calls on Armenia to release all mine maps of Azerbaijan's liberated territories Politics 16 September 17:37
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rise in August US 16 September 17:36
Turkmenistan, UAE discuss co-op in exchange trading Finance 16 September 17:36
Kazakh Ministry of Ecology designates new authority to check quality of gasoline Kazakhstan 16 September 17:36
Turkmenistan eyes strengthening fight against spread of COVID-19 at legislative level Turkmenistan 16 September 17:36
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Tajikistan despite global pandemic Business 16 September 17:35
Iranian trucks continue to have trouble on Gorus-Gafan road Armenia 16 September 17:34
Uzbek UzCarlsberg opens tender for construction, installation works Tenders 16 September 17:34
Dubai Expo visitors must be vaccinated or COVID-free Arab World 16 September 17:32
Uzbekistan to build complex for extraction, processing of gold ore Business 16 September 17:30
Bank of Russia developing stress tests on influence of decarbonization on economy Russia 16 September 17:30
Kazakhstan keen to implement joint media projects with Azerbaijan ICT 16 September 17:23
SOCAR discloses oil transportation volume via Baku-Supsa Oil&Gas 16 September 17:19
Azerbaijan's Culture Ministry appeals to Operational Headquarters on reopening of theaters, cinemas Society 16 September 17:08
Azerbaijan limits poultry imports from some more states Society 16 September 17:07
Azerbaijan, Turkey hold ceremony of wrapping up air forces' joint exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16 September 17:00
Kazakhstan looks to transfer several cities to alternative energy sources Kazakhstan 16 September 17:00
Kazakhstan-based Central Asia Metals to use renewables in reduction of carbon footprint Oil&Gas 16 September 16:57
Russian Export Center talks readiness for any non-energy supplies to Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Economy 16 September 16:54
Concert of V4 Quartet to be held during Baku Jazz Festival as opening event of the Hungarian V4 Presidency Society 16 September 16:50
Global biofuels production to exceed 2019 levels Oil&Gas 16 September 16:48
Gasoline and diesel imports to Georgia increase Oil&Gas 16 September 16:30
OICOA delegation visits Azerbaijan's liberated areas Politics 16 September 16:28
Tax reporting forms to be simplified for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan Business 16 September 16:25
India set to resume tourist visas after more than a year of suspension Other News 16 September 16:13
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers amends decree regarding flour price Economy 16 September 16:12
India's accomplishments validating its democratic credentials: Indian EAM Other News 16 September 16:11
Azerbaijan allocates funds for road reconstruction in Baku's Khazar district - order Politics 16 September 16:08
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on coordination of mine clearance Politics 16 September 16:07
Sputnik Light Covid vaccine gets permission for Phase 3 trials in India Other News 16 September 16:05
Saudi Telecom's tech business prices IPO at top of range Arab World 16 September 16:05
Kazakhstan's TOP-3 trade partners for 7M2021 announced Business 16 September 15:59
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16 September 15:44
Transit via Iran’s Amirabad ports soars Transport 16 September 15:41
IRICA announces value of Iran’s exports to Algeria, Malaysia and Indonesia Business 16 September 15:41
India considers resuming vaccine exports soon, focus on Africa, says source Other News 16 September 15:40
Azerbaijan confirms 1,783 new COVID-19 cases, 3,680 recoveries Society 16 September 15:38
Turkmen Khazar Consortium to buy ambulance car via tender Tenders 16 September 15:16
President Ilham Aliyev awards Eldar Mammadaliyev for his work in state bodies Politics 16 September 15:15
Azerbaijan completes restoration of schools damaged during Second Karabakh War Society 16 September 15:12
The more people get vaccine, the better results of fighting COVID-19 will be - WHO Society 16 September 15:12
Ryanair lifts growth target, says no need for new Boeing order Europe 16 September 15:11
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 16 September 15:09
Kazakhstan's uranium processing venture opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 16 September 15:08
Azerbaijan approves document on social protection signed with Serbia Politics 16 September 15:07
“Free call” – a new service from Bakcell Other News 16 September 15:06
WHO talks 'Mu' COVID-19 variant in Azerbaijan Society 16 September 15:01
Cargo transportation volumes remain flat in Kazakhstan Transport 16 September 14:52
Uzbekistan exempts electric cars from road transport fees Business 16 September 14:52
Georgia shares data on top wheat flour import source countries Business 16 September 14:47
Defence Minister urges US companies to transfer technology through joint ventures, invest in India Other News 16 September 14:39
All news