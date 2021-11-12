Tesla shares inch higher after Musk sheds $5 bln in equity
Tesla (TSLA.O) shares edged higher on Thursday after filings revealed Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had sold about $5 billion of the stock over the past few days, following his much-hyped Twitter poll, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The electric-car maker's shares pared earlier gains and were up 0.6% at $1,074.80, after tumbling earlier in the week.
The share sale was his first since 2016 and comes after his weekend poll of Twitter users about offloading 10% of his Tesla stake, which comprises most of his estimated $281 billion fortune.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
We will continue to provide support in process of reconstruction and restoration of liberated lands in future too - Erdogan
Reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated lands to be one of main directions in budget expenditures for 2022 – minister
Azerbaijan’s 2022 state budget largest in 30-year history of independence – deputy chairman of parliament