Foreign investors to be informed on capabilities of Azerbaijani enterprises - MUSIAD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association of Turkey (MUSIAD) will continue developing cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan through the 25th International Business Forum (IBF), Board Chairman of MUSIAD Mahmut Asmali said at the forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Asmali, this forum will lay the foundations for a new stage of economic cooperation between the two countries.

"The businessmen will visit enterprises of Azerbaijan and get informed of their capabilities. The work on the restoration of Karabakh and the spheres of economic development will be assessed," he added.

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF) organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA) and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association of Turkey (MUSIAD) has begun in Baku with the participation of businessmen from a number of countries and government officials.

The forum was organized with the aim of developing bilateral trade and economic relations between countries, creating models of sustainable cooperation, strengthening ties in the field of investment and business. The IBF Forum, founded in 1995 by MUSİAD and held once a year, organizes panel discussions, presentations, bilateral meetings and other events.

