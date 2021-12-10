Azerbaijan studies possibilities of using RES in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Khagan Isaev – Trend:

The possibilities of using renewable energy sources (RES) in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park are being studied, acting chairman of the Agency for the Development of Economic Zones of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev said at a briefing on the work done in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park and industrial zones in Karabakh, Trend reports.

"Traditional energy supply is surely provided. However, we are also considering the possibility of using alternative energy sources. In this regard, vacant areas in the park are being investigated, and the project is being analyzed. There are companies that are showing interest in this issue. Both local and foreign companies are considering projects to purchase electricity through the installation of solar panels in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park," Nuriyev said.

According to Nuriyev, the possibility of using alternative sources of water supply is also being considered.

"In addition, the issue of using purified seawater for technical purposes is being studied. Since these projects are quite expensive, we believe that a more detailed analysis will be required," he said.