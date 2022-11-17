Azerbaijan eyes attracting investors from partner countries to reconstruction work in Karabakh – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan eyes attracting investors from partner countries to reconstruction work in liberated Karabakh, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev said at the Azerbaijan Investment and Youth Entrepreneurship Forum on November 17, Trend reports.

He noted that today's forum is a key platform for promoting trade and economic collaboration, as well as for advancing Azerbaijan's investment opportunities.

"The Azerbaijani government is investing heavily in reconstruction activities. The economic reintegration of liberated lands, and harnessing the potential of new international and regional transport, and transit corridors will give regional and country development a strong impetus. I'd like to emphasize that the Karabakh region has great potential in the transport and transit sector, renewable energy, agriculture, industry, mining, and other sectors," Aliyev added.