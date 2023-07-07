SME Development Agency gets claims on construction sector breeches in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses of Azerbaijan receives statements about non-compliance with the rules for the use of raw materials for construction purposes in Azerbaijan, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan SME Development Agency Natig Hasanov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the "Application of unified contractual forms between subjects of the construction industry and settlement of disputes in this area through mediation" conference.

"The construction sector also leads to the development of other sectors. If we look at the aspect of value created by this sector in the economy, the use of raw materials should be affordable. The SME Development Agency also receives applications from those who work in the construction sector with relatively limited access to preferential sources of financing. Consequently, access to sources of financing in this sector should also be simplified," Hasanov said.

