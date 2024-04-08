UN stakes in smart village idea in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Supporting the implementation of the smart village concept within a comprehensive approach to societal development stands among the UN priorities on the Sustainable Development Goals in Azerbaijan for 2024, the Acting Resident Representative of the UNDP in the country Alessandra Roccasalvo said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during a meeting of the Joint Steering Committee of the Government-UN on the implementation of the Framework Document for Cooperation in the Field of Sustainable Development between the UN and Azerbaijan for 2021-2025.

"Moreover, creating employment opportunities for youth, women, migrants, refugees, internally displaced persons in war-affected areas, and enhancing social and financial inclusivity are among the key issues," she said.

Roccasalvo added that the priorities also cover increasing the competitiveness of selected value chains in agriculture, improving land consolidation procedures, strengthening a unified approach to health in Azerbaijan and its capabilities in controlling zoonotic diseases and antimicrobial resistance, as well as enhancing seed and agrochemical laboratories and certification services.

Will be updated