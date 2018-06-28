Export of Iran gas to Europe possible via Syria coasts - official

28 June 2018 09:28 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, June 28

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad, A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iran can export its gas to Europe through the coasts of Syria, the former director of National Iranian Gas Exporting Company and an official with Iran Chamber of Commerce said.

"Iran can export its gas to the Mediterranean Sea and Europe through the coasts of Syria and by bypassing Turkey," Nosratollah Seifi told Trend on June 25.

He added that Iran will have 45,000 km of gas pipeline with a capacity to transfer 1,100 million cubic meters of natural gas by 2025.

"Currently, Iran has laid 36,000 km of gas pipeline which can pump 800 million cubic meters of gas".

He added that 95 percent of Iran is under gas coverage with 25 million residential shares.

On June 20, the managing director of Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company said the 9th Iran Gas Trunkline (IGAT -9) can pave the way for the country’s export of natural gas to Europe once completed.

"IGAT-9 is a 1,900-kilometer prospective pipeline that will stretch from the southern city of Asalouyeh in Bushehr Province through Ahvaz, Dehgolan and eventually Bazargan," Hassan Montazer-Torbati said.

Saying that IGAT-9 will transfer millions of cubic meters of gas per day from South Pars Gas Field in the Persian Gulf to western and northwestern regions.

He added that the trunkline will be able to pump gas to Iraq, Turkey and later Europe.

The routes toward Turkey and the Black Sea will be the main export routes for Iran to export gas to Europe, Montazer-Torbati further said.

IGAT -9 has reportedly made 70 percent physical progress and will become operational by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21).

The gas will be transferred from Dehgolan town, Kurdistan Province, to the city of Miandoab in West of Azarbaijan Province.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Fire broke out at oil refinery in Abadan, Iran, injuring at least six
Iran 05:12
Turkey rejects US ban on Iran oil purchases
Turkey 27 June 21:48
Enhanced co-op between Azerbaijan, Iran expected after INSTC completion – deputy minister (Exclusive)
Economy news 27 June 07:11
Quake jolts western Iran
Society 27 June 03:53
Zarif: Iran wants strong region
Economy news 27 June 02:21
Iran, Oman to discuss expansion of ties at next joint economic commission
Business 26 June 22:36
US pushing allies to cut Iran oil purchase to zero by November
Nuclear Program 26 June 22:14
Iran looks to enhance ties with China, Caspian Sea states – First VP
Politics 26 June 21:03
Iran’s Persian Gulf Star Refinery saves $5.4B
Oil&Gas 26 June 13:33
Export of Iran gas to Europe possible via Syria coasts - official
Oil&Gas 26 June 11:21
Iran says to unveil new gas plan in September
Oil&Gas 26 June 11:17
Iran's interior minister to visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 25 June 10:24
US State Department: Strongest sanctions awaiting Iran (Exclusive)
Nuclear Program 25 June 07:11
US bent on destroying nuclear deal: Iran FM
Nuclear Program 24 June 19:17
Iran, Serbia to enhance ties in energy sector
Business 24 June 17:55
Iran exporting biological drugs to more than 10 countries: official
Business 24 June 14:24
Iran expects Europe to voice proposals for preserving nuclear deal by July
Politics 24 June 07:34
Iranian, European carmakers victims of Trump’s bullying: official (Exclusive)
Economy news 23 June 15:38