Export of Iran gas to Europe possible via Syria coasts - official

Tehran, Iran, June 28

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad, A. Shirazi - Trend:

Iran can export its gas to Europe through the coasts of Syria, the former director of National Iranian Gas Exporting Company and an official with Iran Chamber of Commerce said.

"Iran can export its gas to the Mediterranean Sea and Europe through the coasts of Syria and by bypassing Turkey," Nosratollah Seifi told Trend on June 25.

He added that Iran will have 45,000 km of gas pipeline with a capacity to transfer 1,100 million cubic meters of natural gas by 2025.

"Currently, Iran has laid 36,000 km of gas pipeline which can pump 800 million cubic meters of gas".

He added that 95 percent of Iran is under gas coverage with 25 million residential shares.

On June 20, the managing director of Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company said the 9th Iran Gas Trunkline (IGAT -9) can pave the way for the country’s export of natural gas to Europe once completed.

"IGAT-9 is a 1,900-kilometer prospective pipeline that will stretch from the southern city of Asalouyeh in Bushehr Province through Ahvaz, Dehgolan and eventually Bazargan," Hassan Montazer-Torbati said.

Saying that IGAT-9 will transfer millions of cubic meters of gas per day from South Pars Gas Field in the Persian Gulf to western and northwestern regions.

He added that the trunkline will be able to pump gas to Iraq, Turkey and later Europe.

The routes toward Turkey and the Black Sea will be the main export routes for Iran to export gas to Europe, Montazer-Torbati further said.

IGAT -9 has reportedly made 70 percent physical progress and will become operational by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21).

The gas will be transferred from Dehgolan town, Kurdistan Province, to the city of Miandoab in West of Azarbaijan Province.

