Azerbaijan’s natgas exports up by 28%

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports showed a 28 percent increase year-on-year rising from 8.030 billion standard cubic meters in 2017 to 10.276 billion standard cubic meters in 2018, Trend reports citing OPEC Annual Statistical Bulletin.

The report shows that the country’s marketed production of natural gas has increased from 16.9 billion standard cubic meters in 2017 to 17.88 billion standard cubic meters in 2018, showing a 5.8 percent increase y-o-y.

Azerbaijan’s proven natural gas reserves stood at 1.269 trillion standard cubic meters in 2018, remaining unchanged from 2017, according to the OPEC data.

Reportedly, Azerbaijan’s natural gas demand has increased by 27.8 percent year-on-year, rising from 9.420 billion standard cubic meters in 2017 to 12.041 billion standard cubic meters in 2018.

