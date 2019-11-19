LUKOIL Azerbaijan names new director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.19

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Zaur Jalilov has been appointed as the new director of LUKOIL Azerbaijan closed joint-stock company, Russia’s LUKOIL company told Trend.

Zaur Jalilov, who earlier served as commercial manager at LUKOIL Italia S.r.l. (Rome), was appointed to the new post on Oct.25.

He replaced Aydar Abdulin, who has been appointed as a chief engineer at LUKOIL-Trans LLC.

As LUKOIL said, personnel changes are carried out in accordance with LUKOIL PJSC’s policy in the field of personnel management and personnel rotation practices for heads of the company's subsidiaries.

LUKOIL is one of the largest publicly traded, vertically integrated oil and gas companies in the world accounting for more than 2 percent of the world's oil production and around 1 percent of the proved hydrocarbon reserves.

LUKOIL has been operating in the oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan since 1994. The company has a 10 percent stake in the Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline projects. In addition, the company participates in Azerbaijan’s retail fuel market.

