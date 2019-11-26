Azerbaijani oil prices on Nov. 25

26 November 2019 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields was $67.73 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Nov. 25, 41 cents less than the previous price on Nov. 22, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on Nov. 26.

On Nov. 25, AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $66.20 per barrel, which is $2.11 more compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has produced AZERI LT since 1997, which it exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, and by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi. Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO including shipment from port was $61.25 per barrel on Nov. 25, 88 cents less compared to its previous price.

The price for a barrel of North Sea Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $64.42 on Nov. 25, or 16 cents more than the previous price.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 26)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsmailovaNargis

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Brent oil price may increase up to $65 per barrel
Finance 25 November 15:45
Oil gains on fresh hopes for U.S.-China trade talks
Oil&Gas 25 November 11:49
Azerbaijani oil prices for Nov. 18-22
Oil&Gas 24 November 12:14
Azerbaijani oil prices on Nov. 21
Oil&Gas 22 November 10:44
Oil rises to two-month high on hopes of longer OPEC cuts, U.S.-China trade deal
Oil&Gas 22 November 01:05
Azerbaijani oil prices up on Nov. 20
Oil&Gas 21 November 10:25
Latest
Kazakhstan to provide 90% of public services online
ICT 11:55
Port of Baku inks agreement with European companies to expand freight traffic
Business 11:50
Bank of Georgia successfully completes trading on London Stock Exchange
Finance 11:48
Turkish Presidential Administration: TANAP - impetus for other important energy projects
Turkey 11:44
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenian troops should be withdrawn from occupied Azerbaijani territories (VIDEO)
Politics 11:27
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia: 28 people detained during dispersal of picket in Tbilisi
Georgia 11:22
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduation Day of School of Project Management
Business 11:19
Iran must raise import tariffs on stationery to ensure domestic production
Business 11:17
US company constructs 2 gas pipelines in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11:06