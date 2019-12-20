Will fuel price rise in Georgia? (Exclusive)

20 December 2019 09:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Fuel prices are not expected to rise in Georgia in the coming weeks, Chairman of the Union of Georgian Oil Product Importers Vano Mtvralashvili, told Trend.

According to him, stable prices for gasoline remain at international markets, and therefore, despite the depreciation of the lari, the cost of fuel in Georgia will not increase.

"Fortunately for us, world gas prices are not rising. We cannot make long-term forecasts, because prices may fluctuate, but stable fuel prices will remain in Georgia in the coming weeks," Mtvralashvili said.

According to him, in recent months, fuel prices in Georgia have slightly dropped.

"The devaluation of the lari negatively affects our activities, because most of our products are imported. We expect strengthening of the lari in the new year," Mtvralashvili said.

According to the chairman, a stable lari will positively affect the cost of fuel.

