Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 10

Oil&Gas 9 May 2020 19:09 (UTC+04:00)
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 10
Turkmenistan to expand use of non-cash payments in banking system
Turkmenistan to expand use of non-cash payments in banking system
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 1- 8)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 1- 8)
Turkmenistan reveals volume of agricultural production
Turkmenistan reveals volume of agricultural production
Latest
Azerbaijani MFA: Armenian PM’s irresponsible behavior negates possibility of Karabakh conflict’s peaceful settlement Politics 19:23
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 10 Oil&Gas 19:09
TABIB: No shortage of protective masks in Azerbaijan Society 19:09
Azerbaijan may impose movement restrictions on holidays, weekends Society 19:05
Belarus COVID-19 cases rise to over 22,000 Other News 18:50
TABIB: Azerbaijan embarks on treatment of coronavirus-infected people with immune plasma Society 18:39
TABIB: Azerbaijan reveals COVID-19 cases among compatriots arriving from Russia Society 18:38
Azercell congratulated veterans! Society 17:35
Azerbaijan confirms 143 new COVID-19 cases Politics 17:14
Turkmenistan exceeds its cargo transportation plan Transport 17:00
Azerbaijan eyes to increase export of packaging materials Business 16:30
Iran increasing capacity of its reservoirs for surplus gasoline Oil&Gas 16:00
Number of Baker Hughes drilling rigs drastically down worldwide Oil&Gas 15:30
Iran reveals data on activity of its stock, energy, mercantile exchanges Business 15:17
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan's Turkestan agree on co-op in construction Business 15:17
President Ilham Aliyev: 9 May is our common Great Victory Day (PHOTO) Politics 15:05
Azerbaijan's AzerGold to engage repair services via tender Tenders 15:00
Iran determined to narrow gap between automaker, market car prices Business 14:41
Azerbaijani, Russian presidents had phone conversation Politics 14:39
CBI: Supreme Leader's remarks prove bank's strategy correct Business 14:38
Slovakia records no new coronavirus cases for first time since March 10 Europe 14:37
Number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran surpasses 105,000 Iran 14:24
Turkmenistan to expand use of non-cash payments in banking system Finance 14:22
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 1- 8) Finance 14:21
Azerbaijan marks Day of Victory in Great Patriotic War (PHOTO) Politics 14:20
Share of small business in Uzbekistan's economy increases Business 14:03
Kenya and Uganda hit by power blackout Other News 13:58
Azerbaijani Embassy in France to hold virtual concert dedicated to 97th birthday of Heydar Aliyev Society 13:58
Georgian PM: EU first to help Georgia in fight against COVID-19 Georgia 13:57
Uzbekistan aims to increase export of local watermelons to CIS Business 13:56
Turkmenistan reveals volume of agricultural production Finance 13:55
US provides Georgia with additional wheat stocks Business 13:53
Kazakhstan’s Aktau seaport to buy heating equipment spare parts via tender Tenders 13:50
Georgian National Bank to intensify foreign exchange interventions Finance 13:43
COVID-19 cases up by 3 in Georgia Georgia 13:40
Director of Georgian GNERC talks about potential for development of electricity sources Oil&Gas 13:40
Tokyo reports 36 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday Other News 13:35
WoodMac forecasting “multi-year” recovery in jet fuel demand Oil&Gas 13:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 1- 8) Finance 12:59
Customs: Expansion of Green Corridor to enhance Azerbaijan's business environment (PHOTO) Transport 12:58
Iran seeks to boost gold production at Mouteh, Zarshouran mines Business 12:42
Russia records more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases in past day Russia 12:39
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery opens tender for switchgear equipment replacement Tenders 12:34
British University of Business Management to open in Tashkent Business 12:34
Turkmenistan's retail sales volume increases Finance 12:32
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to Azerbaijanis killed in Great Patriotic War (PHOTO) Politics 12:29
Index of Tehran Stock Exchange soars Business 12:25
Russia’s Bashkortostan looks to establish representative office in Kazakhstan Business 12:10
Turkmenistan to cooperate with UK Export Finance Finance 12:07
Mehriban Aliyeva: Our country has made a significant contribution to the historic victory, and this has always evoked a sense of pride and joy in every Azerbaijani Politics 12:07
Construction, use of Khudaferin, Giz Galasi water facilities regulated from top - Azerbaijan's parliament Politics 12:02
Iran Khodro reveals car production volume Business 11:54
Uzbekistan establishes Association of Social Tourism Tourism 11:48
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to solve flood, water use issues in close co-op Kazakhstan 11:27
Iran's Jam Petrochemical Company seeks to increase production Oil&Gas 11:16
CBI head: Situation in Iran today safer than in many other countries, despite pressure Finance 11:15
S.Korea, Uzbekistan online talks focus on investments, free economic zones Business 11:04
Afghan Faryab Province governor sends message to Turkmen president Turkmenistan 10:44
Kazakhstan's chemical company to buy diesel fuel via tender Tenders 10:40
Russian Selectel cloud provider talks details of its activities in Uzbekistan ICT 10:40
Germany's Altmaier wants Europe to be less dependent on other countries Europe 10:35
Azerbaijani MP: Issues of Khudaferin, Giz Galasi water junctions regulated at top level Politics 10:28
Iranian currency rates for May 9 Iran 10:13
Turkmenistan urges for better co-op among states on health issues (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 10:12
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:09
Iran's South Pars Gas Company announces tender to buy chemical material Tenders 10:03
Azerbaijan's customs revenues spike since early 2020 Finance 10:01
Kazakhstan confirms 40 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 09:54
Turkey reveals list of its top LPG-importing companies Oil&Gas 09:46
Uzbekistan confirms over 20 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 09:38
Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, one new death Other News 09:32
Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat joins World Tourism Cities Federation Turkmenistan 09:27
Cargo traffic through North-South Transport Corridor to be boosted Russia 09:22
Tashkent State Department Store to be up for sale at auction Business 09:21
Georgian Tbilisi TV tower lights up in colors of EU flag Georgia 09:14
At what stage is construction of Georgian bypass road? Construction 09:12
CDC allocates additional funds to support Georgia's response to COVID-19 Finance 09:11
Georgia to host UNWTO ministerial in September Tourism 09:10
Azerbaijani party’s rep: Artificial agiotage over construction of HPPs on Araz River - purposeful Politics 09:08
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss COVID-19, Karabakh conflict settlement Politics 09:08
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,251 to 168,551 Europe 08:25
Brazil reports close to 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 Other News 07:32
Argentina extends quarantine for capital Other News 06:34
WHO: number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 87,000 in past day World 05:33
5.0-magnitude quake hits San Pedro de Atacama, Chile World 04:07
Sudan records 181 new COVID-19 cases, 1,111 in total Other News 03:10
Turkey reports 1,848 new COVID-19 cases, 135,569 in total Turkey 02:02
Apple to reopen some stores in United States next week World 01:03
Number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Italy exceeds 30,000 Europe 00:31
Azerbaijan marks Day of Victory in Great Patriotic War Society 00:02
Iraq confirms 2,603 COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths Arab World 8 May 23:23
UNIDO ready to assist Uzbekistan to rebuild economy Business 8 May 22:22
U.S. forces create new base in E Syria US 8 May 21:56
Review of main developments in Azerbaijani agricultural production financing Finance 8 May 20:09
Georgia, Greece to focus on cooperation for safe tourism development Tourism 8 May 19:55
Russia’s branch of Chelpipe Group exports oxygen cylinders to Kazakh ventilators producer Business 8 May 19:47
Azerbaijani State Oil Fund talks about oil revenues Oil&Gas 8 May 19:36
Main developments in Azerbaijani agricultural production from January through April Business 8 May 19:36
French entrepreneurs interested in partnership with Uzbekistan Business 8 May 19:24
Motor oil production to increase in Azerbaijan Business 8 May 19:15
All news