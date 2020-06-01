Oil prices edge down as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC+ meeting

Oil&Gas 1 June 2020 09:37 (UTC+04:00)
Oil prices edge down as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC+ meeting

Oil prices edged down on Monday as traders took profits, with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) considering meeting as soon as this week to discuss whether to extend record production cuts beyond end-June, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Brent crude LCOc1 fell 15 cents, or 0.4%, to $37.69 a barrel, in the first day of trading in the contract with August as the front month.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 for July delivery were at $35.36 a barrel, down 13 cents, or 0.4%, by 0419 GMT.

The price falls come after front-month Brent and WTI prices posted their strongest monthly gains in years in May. Gains were boosted by OPEC crude production dropping to its lowest in two decades, with demand expected to recover as more nations emerge from coronavirus lockdowns.

“The focus is very much on OPEC+,” OCBC economist Howie Lee said, referring to OPEC and its allies including Russia. OPEC+ agreed in April to reduce output by an unprecedented 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged demand.

“We might see a cautious pullback in (crude) prices given that downstream prices haven’t caught up ... but if OPEC+ does come up with a three-month extension, there’s a possibility that prices may hit the $40 level,” Lee said.

Still, tensions between the United States and China weighed on global financial markets, while traders are also keeping an eye on riots over the weekend that have engulfed major U.S. cities.

Saudi Arabia is proposing to extend record cuts from May and June until the end of the year, but has yet to win support from Russia, sources have told Reuters.

Algeria, which currently holds the OPEC presidency, has proposed that an OPEC+ meeting planned for June 9-10 be brought forward to facilitate oil sales for countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait. Russia has no objection to the meeting being brought forward to June 4.

“It’s been widely interpreted as likely to lead to an extension of the current production cuts,” CMC Markets’ chief market strategist Michael McCarthy said.

“Oil prices have come down slightly in our session but they’re still at elevated levels. I suspect that’s the key driver of prices on Friday night and should keep prices reasonably well supported today.”

Meanwhile supply in North America is also falling as data from Baker Hughes Co showed that the U.S. and Canada oil and gas rigs count dropped to a record low in the week to May 29.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Net profit of Georgia's insurance market doubles
Net profit of Georgia's insurance market doubles
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 1
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 1
Iran's Central Bank needs cohesive plan to hit inflation target - economist
Iran's Central Bank needs cohesive plan to hit inflation target - economist
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan's state agency implementing pilot alternative energy projects Oil&Gas 11:06
Azerbaijan's 'Nakhcivan' ferry undergoes overhaul (PHOTO) Economy 11:04
Dev’t of renewable energy in Azerbaijan is very relevant in current energy context Oil&Gas 11:04
What is ISO 37001 and how can a company benefit from it? Society 11:00
Net profit of Georgia's insurance market doubles Finance 10:47
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender on repairs at gas facilities Tenders 10:43
Ambassador: France supports economic recovery in Georgia Business 10:43
Kazakhstan’s SCAT switching to new alternative work model Transport 10:42
Turkmenistan announces date of grain harvesting Turkmenistan 10:42
Uzbekistan reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 10:35
Iran's Fars Province to use scientific approach in agriculture production Business 10:34
Saudi FX reserves down sharply in April to back wealth fund investments Arab World 10:32
Iran to sell debt securities, to make up for budget deficit Business 10:29
Armenian PM infected with coronavirus Armenia 10:28
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 1 Finance 10:10
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Force - the only language enemy understands Politics 10:08
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:54
Iran's Central Bank needs cohesive plan to hit inflation target - economist Finance 09:40
Oil prices edge down as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC+ meeting Oil&Gas 09:37
Azerbaijan's Finoco to introduce new types of loans Finance 09:09
Azerbaijani companies could be engaged in Ukraine’s oil and gas fields’ dev’t: economic adviser Oil&Gas 09:08
Azerbaijani, Afghan FMs hold phone conversation (PHOTO) Politics 09:03
Coronavirus lockdown eases in Moscow as cases fall in Russian capital Russia 08:58
Hong Kong reports first local COVID-19 cases in two weeks World 08:28
Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 500,000, death toll nears 30,000 Other News 07:45
Oil prices slip as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC meeting Oil&Gas 06:53
Tropical storm Amanda kills 11 in El Salvador Other News 05:54
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 117,000 in past day - WHO World 05:24
5.3-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued World 03:30
Over 100 arrested in 2nd day protest in Houston over death of George Floyd US 01:23
Hundreds of protesters rally in London, Berlin over U.S. death Europe 00:26
Seven killed in huge roadside blast in Somalia Other News 31 May 23:24
Spain registers 96 new COVID-19 infections, two new deaths Europe 31 May 22:23
BSTDB will readily assist its member countries in increasing intra-regional trade Finance 31 May 21:41
EU trade commissioner Hogan mulling candidacy for WTO chief World 31 May 20:55
Philippine Stock Exchange to reopen trading floor on June 1 Finance 31 May 20:25
Your bubble is ready: plastic pods offer solution for COVID dining Europe 31 May 19:39
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Sweden in 24 hours, but weekend figures typically delayed Europe 31 May 18:50
Iran notes benefits for economic energy consumption Oil&Gas 31 May 18:14
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 1 Oil&Gas 31 May 18:02
Iran to clear all imported rice stuck in customs Business 31 May 17:47
Turkmenistan Railways opens tender to buy spare parts, equipment for locomotives Tenders 31 May 17:46
Iran announces number of mines to be restored in Hormozgan Province Business 31 May 17:44
Azerbaijan confirms 248 new COVID-19 cases Society 31 May 17:37
Kazakhstan's DBK allocates tranche to support preferential car lending program Finance 31 May 17:12
Uzbekistan reveals data on its Anti-Crisis Fund activities Finance 31 May 17:10
Number registered Iranian companies in Turkey decreases Turkey 31 May 17:05
Turkmenistan to provide passenger insurance for all types of transport Transport 31 May 17:04
Uzbekistan may expand business co-op with Italy Business 31 May 17:00
US Congressmen make statement on occasion of Republic Day of Azerbaijan Politics 31 May 16:36
Turkmenistan reveals wheat harvesting plan for Dashoguz region Turkmenistan 31 May 16:31
Iran discloses volume of products exported through Kermanshah Province customs Business 31 May 16:18
Amount of Georgian companies in Turkey increases Turkey 31 May 16:06
Cargo handling volume via Kazakhstan's major seaports revealed Transport 31 May 16:06
Kazakhstan reports more coronavirus-related deaths Kazakhstan 31 May 16:03
MP: Amnesty International's biased attitude against Azerbaijan isn't news Economy 31 May 15:56
FINCA Azerbaijan talks co-op with local microfinance association Finance 31 May 15:49
Iran's exports via Isfahan Province’s airport increases Business 31 May 15:46
Azerbaijan exempts Turkish citizens from visa Politics 31 May 15:28
Azerbaijan's gas export to Turkey soars Oil&Gas 31 May 15:27
Villages of Turkmen Akhal region get access to solar-powered technology ICT 31 May 15:23
Money transfers volume swells in Kazakhstan Finance 31 May 15:22
Iran's automakers eye 'profit-sharing' in production to lure investors Business 31 May 15:12
Iranian railroads to be connected to Afghanistan Transport 31 May 15:12
Iran's total number of infected with COVID-19 passes 150,000 Iran 31 May 15:10
Kazakhstan's ShalkiyaZinc developing plans for enrichment plant construction Business 31 May 14:58
Iran extends deadline for submission of income tax declarations Business 31 May 14:54
Uzbek-Korean JV buys oil analyzers via tender Tenders 31 May 14:43
Azerbaijan's Central Bank unveils plan on improving country's insurance sector Economy 31 May 14:36
EU launches website on EU-funded projects in Georgia Business 31 May 14:33
Somali minibus hits roadside bomb, six killed Other News 31 May 14:23
Turkish municipality opens tender to buy building materials Turkey 31 May 14:14
Iran increases import of products Business 31 May 14:14
More enterprises receive licenses in Iran's North Khorasan Province Business 31 May 14:02
Georgia expects serious economic recession Business 31 May 14:01
Turkmenistan indicates amount of state fee for issuing licenses Finance 31 May 14:00
Iran's non-oil exports significantly grow Business 31 May 14:00
Turkish national railway company opens tender to buy fuel Turkey 31 May 13:51
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of geophysical equipment Tenders 31 May 13:49
Saudi Arabia reopens mosques with strict regulations for worshippers Arab World 31 May 13:45
Spain to extend lockdown to 21st June Europe 31 May 13:42
Kazakhstan eyes restoration of int'l flights Transport 31 May 13:42
Azerbaijani NBCO talks expansion of financing, lending opportunities for population Finance 31 May 13:37
Canada to promote holidays at home because of COVID-19 border closures Other News 31 May 13:36
Turkish ministry talks on volumes of natural gas reserves Oil&Gas 31 May 13:35
Turkey's export of ready-made clothing to Italy drops Turkey 31 May 13:30
Iran's chicken farmers face losses due to currency fluctuations Business 31 May 13:29
Penetration rate of Iran's capital market increases Finance 31 May 13:29
Cow milk processing volumes double in Kazakhstan Business 31 May 13:28
Indonesia reports 700 new coronavirus infections Other News 31 May 13:24
Iran looks to tweak 'resident permit' offer for foreign investors Business 31 May 13:24
Azerbaijani MP protests against “congratulatory letter” of Canadian MP to representative of so-called "regime" in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 31 May 13:24
Uzbekistan Railways to commission elevated subway line Transport 31 May 13:13
LUKOIL sees rise in sales of petroleum products in Turkey Oil&Gas 31 May 13:04
Review of main articles of Georgia's import from Azerbaijan Business 31 May 13:03
Iran reveals volume of loans issued to enterprises in Tehran Province Business 31 May 13:03
Volume of cargo transshipped from Georgia via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 31 May 12:55
Turkey discloses volume of benzoyl peroxide transshipment through its ports Turkey 31 May 12:54
Volume of cargo transshipment from Turkmenistan via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 31 May 12:53
Volume of cargo transshipment from Iran via Turkish ports announced Turkey 31 May 12:53
All news