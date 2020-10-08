Georgian minister: It is essential that military activities not to have any impact on Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8

It is essential that the military activities not to have any impact on the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, as it is a strategic facility for the region and beyond, said Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the minister, strategic facilities ensure the security of the region, therefore, everyone is interested in their normal functioning.

“The strategic projects located in the South Caucasus are our most important area of ​​interest, being under the constant monitor. We talk to our regional partner countries, to the states on whose territory these strategically important facilities pass, as well as we talk to our strategic partners – the United States and the European Union," he noted.

"It is essential that the military activities not to have any impact on the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, as it is a strategic facility for the region as well as for our strategic partners beyond the region, ensuring their energy security and diversity, ” Zalkaliani said.

On October 7, 2020, Armenia bombarded the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline with cluster-type missiles.

