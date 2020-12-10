Brent oil surpasses $51 first time since March 5 on London’s ICE

The price of a Brent oil futures contract with delivery in February 2021 increased by 4.5% to $51.06 per barrel on London’s ICE, Trend reports citing TASS.

The last time Brent was above $51 per barrel was on March 5.

By 19:20 Moscow time, Brent crude oil slowed down and was trading at $50.97 per barrel (+4.32%). WTI crude oil increased by 4.42% to $47.74 per barrel.