Brent oil surpasses $51 first time since March 5 on London’s ICE
The price of a Brent oil futures contract with delivery in February 2021 increased by 4.5% to $51.06 per barrel on London’s ICE, Trend reports citing TASS.
The last time Brent was above $51 per barrel was on March 5.
By 19:20 Moscow time, Brent crude oil slowed down and was trading at $50.97 per barrel (+4.32%). WTI crude oil increased by 4.42% to $47.74 per barrel.
Latest
Dinner given in honor of Turkish president and his wife on behalf of Azerbaijani president and first lady
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan achieved its goal, restored historical justice, international law
Turkish president believes Azerbaijan under leadership of President Aliyev to continue to write history
Restriction on Azerbaijani vegetables import from Azerbaijan to affect Russia’s Krasnoyarsk food market
Board member of Int’l Association Israel-Azerbaijan dedicates concert to Victory Parade in Baku (VIDEO)
Azerbaijan to show "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" panel consisting of Armenian car license plates during Victory parade in Baku (PHOTO)