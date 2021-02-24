Azerbaijan discloses amount of investments in economy of Turkic-speaking states

Oil&Gas 24 February 2021 19:10 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan discloses amount of investments in economy of Turkic-speaking states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan has invested $18.3 billion in the economies of member- states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

Shahbazov made the remark at the first meeting of the Energy Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states, which was attended by high-ranking representatives of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Hungary, Trend reports.

“The Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states is being successfully developed, expanding from the humanitarian plane to the multilateral economic one, and Azerbaijan also contributes to this development,” the minister added. "The trade turnover of Azerbaijan with the member-states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states in 2020 increased by 3.5 times compared to 2009 and reached $4.4 billion.”

“The share of member-states of the Council in Azerbaijan's foreign trade is 17.9 percent,” Shahbazov said. “These countries invested $13 billion in the Azerbaijani economy in 1995-2020. Azerbaijan has invested $18.3 billion in the economies of the member-states."

Shahbazov stressed that the Azerbaijan-Turkey relations play a key role for the model of energy cooperation in the format of the Turkic Council.

"Up till now, 79 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan has been transported to Turkey through gas pipelines,” the minister added. “At the same time, thanks to these projects, part of the energy resources of our partners from Central Asia is transported through Azerbaijan to the world markets."

"Despite Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the organization accounted for a difficult period, it was remembered for an exemplary level of solidarity and effective interaction,” Shahbazov added. “The Turkic Council rendered the biggest support to Azerbaijan during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War."

“The participation of companies of the member-states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states in the restoration of the liberated territories, as well as in the process of turning the Nagorno-Karabakh region into a "green energy" zone, will allow expanding cooperation,” the minister said.

Secretary General of the Council Baghdad Amreyev stressed that the ties in the energy sector are of strategic importance for the member-states of the Turkic Council and the promotion of effective regional and bilateral cooperation in this sphere is one of the main goals and objectives of the organization.

Speaking about economic relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in various fields, including the energy sector, Amreyev stressed that the Southern Gas Corridor opens up opportunities for further successful cooperation.

Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez, Kazakh Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogaev, Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Energy and Industry Veronika Isaeva, Advisor to the Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan for Science and Innovation Aziz Alimakhammedov and Ambassador-at-Large for Energy and Climate of Hungary Dora Zombori also delivered speeches at the meeting.

The report of the first meeting of the Working Group on Energy, held on February 23, was considered at the ministerial meeting.

The opportunities for cooperation in the development and diversification of energy routes, strengthening of interregional ties in the production and supply of energy resources and petrochemical products, improvement of the investment climate in the oil and gas sector, development of renewable sources of energy and advanced technologies, exchange of experience in the field of energy efficiency were also discussed at the ministerial meeting.

The members of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. Hungary is participating as an observer. The chairmanship of the Council passed from Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan on October 15, 2019 at the seventh summit in Baku.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Denmark to ease some COVID-19 restrictions from March 1
Denmark to ease some COVID-19 restrictions from March 1
German economy to shrink some 1.5% in early 2021
German economy to shrink some 1.5% in early 2021
South Korea grounds all local airlines' Boeing 777s with PW4000 engines
South Korea grounds all local airlines' Boeing 777s with PW4000 engines
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani FM, European commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement discuss situation in region Politics 20:21
Azerbaijani FM meets Ukrainian deputy FM (PHOTO) Politics 20:10
Visitors show great interest in Azerbaijani products at Gulfood 2021 exhibition (PHOTO) Business 19:24
Azerbaijan discloses amount of investments in economy of Turkic-speaking states Oil&Gas 19:10
Assistant to Azerbaijani president meets with Ukrainian deputy minister for foreign affairs (PHOTO) Politics 18:53
Japan eyes to support development of Georgian agrarian potential Business 18:44
Airlines expanding their activities in Georgia Transport 18:32
Georgia reports three cases of UK coronavirus strain Georgia 18:23
Azerbaijan talks state-supported domestic SME market researches for 2020 Oil&Gas 18:02
Iran's Khatam Al-Anbia Headquarters to begin second phase of Chabahar port development project Transport 17:49
Georgia to receive AstraZeneca Vaccine from South Korea and India Business 17:48
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of technological equipment Tenders 17:42
Port of Baku records growth in annual turnover despite pandemic Transport 17:41
Uzbekneftegaz to accelerate sale of gas stations serving farms Oil&Gas 17:23
Azerbaijan sees growth of long-term loans to legal entities in real estate sector Finance 17:20
Kazakhstan's Parliament approves amendments to bill on uranium mining Kazakhstan 17:12
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company fulfills its production plan Oil&Gas 17:11
Georgian Hualing FIZ to begin serial production of furniture Business 16:51
Ukraine International Airlines receives permission to operate flights to Baku Economy 16:50
New free economic zone established in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Uzbekistan 16:49
Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan Finance 16:49
Azerbaijani industrial sector's lending notably grows Finance 16:46
Turkmenistan's Project CA Desert Initiative opens tender for purchase of motorcycles Tenders 16:37
Inspectorate International Ltd. wins tender launched by Azerbaijani mining company Business 16:29
Turkish, Azerbaijani, and Turkmen FMs adopt joint statement following trilateral meeting (PHOTO) Politics 16:22
Programs of Azerbaijani Communications Ministry to raise local startups to world standards Economy 16:22
Uzbekistan to sale jewelry via e-commerce Uzbekistan 16:15
Azerbaijan's Jan. 2021 import of goods increases Business 16:12
Azerbaijan sees multifold growth in bank mortgage lending Finance 16:07
Georgia eases some COVID-19 restrictions Georgia 15:59
Marketed gas production resources set to change by 2050 Oil&Gas 15:58
Azerbaijan discloses volume of goods exported in Jan. 2021 Business 15:51
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 24 Society 15:50
JCPOA signatories require to take big steps towards commitments - Iranian MP Politics 15:44
Iran to jointly produce COVID-19 vaccine with Russia by March Business 15:40
Azerbaijan talks use of 'smart' services in liberated lands ICT 15:37
Most of lending in communications and transport sector accounts for foreign currency in Azerbaijan Finance 15:31
Kazakhstan's banking sector faces pressure from global economic slowdown Business 15:30
Iran declares volume of exports-imports via Shahid Bahonar port revealed Transport 15:29
Denmark to ease some COVID-19 restrictions from March 1 Europe 15:23
Georgia simplifies entry rules for citizens of Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Ukraine Transport 15:23
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to rent lifting equipment Tenders 15:22
Iran to export five pharmaceutical products Business 15:22
Kazakhstan's Karachaganak Gas Debottlenecking Project progresses despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 15:22
Turkmenistan prepares to harvest licorice root Business 15:16
Karachaganak Petroleum Operating reports historical maximum liquid production Oil&Gas 15:15
Iran to begin its human trial phase of Razi Cov-Pars vaccine Business 15:09
Central Bank of Iran allocates funds to buy Indian COVID-19 vaccine Finance 15:07
German economy to shrink some 1.5% in early 2021 Europe 15:07
Iranian social media influencers to pay tax Finance 15:07
Azerbaijan reports 145 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:04
South Korea grounds all local airlines' Boeing 777s with PW4000 engines Other News 15:04
Azerbaijan's Innovation Agency becomes first full-fledged member of IASP in region ICT 14:46
Huawei's solutions to help communication operators to simplify 5G network deployment Economy 14:43
Azerbaijan reveals Jan. 2021 crude oil exports to Croatia Oil&Gas 14:43
War crimes of chief of Armenia's General Staff - new facts revealed Armenia 14:42
Azerbaijan releases footage on airstrikes of Su-25 attack on Armenian Armed Forces during Karabakh war (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:34
Production of machinery and equipment up in Azerbaijan Business 14:31
India, Bangladesh to heighten diplomatic engagements in run-up to PM Modi’s visit to Dhaka Other News 14:24
Azerbaijan to become Eurasia’s third largest gas producer – GECF Oil&Gas 14:24
Plan for restoration of small mines in Iran overfulfilled Business 14:23
Kazakh power networks maintenance company to buy containers via tender Tenders 14:22
Deutsche Bank upgrades U.S. GDP forecast on stimulus push Europe 14:19
Number of real estate transactions in Tbilisi down Business 14:19
Turkmenistan’s Union of Industrialists, French MEDEF sign MoU Business 14:06
Koo targets 100 million users this year with 'micro-blog of India' tag Other News 14:01
Indian Air Force chief reaches Dhaka on 4-day visit Other News 13:58
India signs free trade agreement with Mauritius, delivers additional 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines Other News 13:57
Demand for notes of Central Bank of Azerbaijan exceeds supply Finance 13:57
Indian defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them Other News 13:54
Harmful microorganisms found in Russian chicken products imported to Azerbaijan Economy 13:48
Turkmenistan working on cybersecurity upgrades at Center of Digital Systems ICT 13:44
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb.24 Finance 13:28
EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar to visit Georgia and Azerbaijan Georgia 13:23
Azerbaijan increases gas supplies to Turkey by nearly 19% Oil&Gas 13:20
Azerbaijan shows footage from Aghdam village of Khojavend district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:10
President of Turkey to visit Turkmenistan Business 13:08
Foreign investments made in Iran's agricultural sector Finance 13:06
Uzbek telecom enterprise to buy metal structures for communication towers via tender Tenders 13:04
Uzbekistan, AIIB eye accelerating modernization of water supply systems in Bukhara region Uzbekistan 12:55
Georgia reports 443 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:50
Georgian TBC Bank predicts short-term fluctuations in lari exchange rate Business 12:50
Turkey reveals January 2021 volume of cargo shipment from Spain Turkey 12:49
German clothing brands interested in co-op with Uzbek clothing manufacturers Business 12:49
N. Macedonia talks on financing project to connect to Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 12:48
N.Macedonia to get Azerbaijani gas via interconnection with Greece – minister Oil&Gas 12:41
Non-OPEC crude, other liquids’ supply to rise in 2022 – JP Morgan Oil&Gas 12:23
Demand for compulsory insurance prevailed in Azerbaijani real estate market in 2020 - AIA Finance 12:11
MOL to reduce group-level emissions by 30% by 2030 Oil&Gas 11:55
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil transportation to Turkey down y-o-y Oil&Gas 11:40
Service industries play significant role in Turkmenistan's economy Business 11:37
Uzbekistan Railways, Indonesian travel association agree on operating charter flights Transport 11:37
Uzbekistan, Singapore discuss project on creation of cotton-textile clusters in several Uzbek regions Uzbekistan 11:37
Uzbekistan, Qatar consider development of interaction in tourism sector Tourism 11:36
RON-80 gasoline at Uzbek commodity exchange sold at starting price Oil&Gas 11:35
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to grow Finance 11:34
Turkey discloses number of Mersin port's received ships in January 2021 Turkey 11:34
Turkey records dropping revenues from cement export to Georgia Turkey 11:31
Revenues of Turkey from car export to US up since early 2021 Turkey 11:30
El Al begins 1,600 layoffs Israel 11:29
All news