TAP to open tender for purchase of gas for fuelling compressor stations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG (TAP) will publish on its corporate website an Invitation to Tender (ITT) outline for the purchase of gas required for its operational activities, including the fuelling of the compressor stations, Trend reports via the TAP AG consortium.

The ITT outline will set out the terms of the tender process to which each bidder shall be deemed to have agreed to by their participation. A pro-forma Expression of Interest (EoI) form will also be available on TAP’s website, so that qualifying parties can register their interest in receiving the full ITT package.

A high-level overview of the tender process is included below:

- Supply period: from 1st October 2021 until 30th September 2022

- Delivery points:

The interconnection point of Melendugno, Italy

Snam Rete Gas redelivery point at Melendugno

The interconnection point of Nea Mesimvria, Greece

TAP Virtual Trading Point (VTP), accessible for TAP shippers owning forward firm transportation capacity for the relevant period.

This is the second time that TAP is running such a tender process; the first annual ITT for gas to be used for TAP’s own operations was launched in June 2020.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

As a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (19%), Enagás (16%) and Axpo (5%).

---

