Azerbaijan, Romania talk prospects for expanding co-op in ‘green energy’

Oil&Gas 26 November 2021 13:28 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Romania discussed issues of strategic partnership, including existing cooperation in the energy sector, particularly in the field of ‘green energy’, Trend reports.

The mentioned issue was discussed by the Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Baku Vasile Soare.

During the meeting, the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor project in the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Romania was emphasized.

The parties also discussed the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, the potential of the Bulgaria-Romania interconnector, the BRUA project (the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria gas transport corridor), and the prospects for expanding the Southern Gas Corridor in the future.

In addition, Romania's participation in the meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, its support for the project and its further expansion was highly appreciated.

During the meeting, issues of close cooperation with Romania in the trade of oil, oil products and petrochemical products, the importance of switching to renewable energy sources, reforms in this direction in Azerbaijan, in particular, the country's potential in the field of offshore wind energy, plans for the future production of electricity and ‘green hydrogen’.

