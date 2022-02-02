Trade turnover on e-commerce platforms up in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The trade turnover on e-commerce platforms in Azerbaijan increased by 68 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, head of the Azerbaijani Azexport project Aykhan Gadashov said at a briefing, Trend reports.

Gadashov said that these indicators increased as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The online purchases worth more than $7 billion were made in Azerbaijan in 2021, which is by $3.3 billion or 68 percent more than in 2020,” Gadashov said.

The head of the project stressed that the number of bank cards has also increased in Azerbaijan.

“The number of bank cards reached 11.04 million in Azerbaijan as of late December 2021, which also contributes to the growth of e-commerce,” Gadashov said.

