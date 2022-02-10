Iran begins installation of turbines at Khudafarin, Giz Galasi hydro junctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

The construction of Khudafarin and Giz Galasi hydro junctions has been completed and the installation of turbines at the hydro junctions has begun, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press conference on the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Iranian Revolution and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

According to Mousavi, there is a conflict over border rivers everywhere in the world. However, the joint use of border rivers by Iran and Azerbaijan is a unique example to the world. In this regard, the 50th anniversary of the joint use of the Araz River was celebrated last year.

