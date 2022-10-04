Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $1.66 on October 3 compared to the previous price, amounting to $93.34 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 3 amounted to $91.54 per barrel, up by $1.66 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $63.78 per barrel on October 3, growing by $1.66 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $2.27 compared to the previous price and made up $90.09 per barrel.