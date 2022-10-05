Enagas eyes stake in Albanian gas transmission system operator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Spanish Enagas company eyes a stake in Albgaz, Albanian gas transmission system operator, Trend reports citing the company.

The CEO of Enagás, Arturo Gonzalo, and his counterpart at AlbGaz Arber Avrami, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Tirana, Albania, in which, among other aspects, the Spanish operator has stated its interest in analyzing the possible acquisition of a stake in the Albanian company and in studying joint projects, within the Albanian and European regulatory framework, and in accordance with the guidelines of the Albanian government.

The present agreement, whose signing took place at a meeting chaired by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Energy, Belinda Balluku, and the Ambassador of Spain to Albania, Álvaro Renedo, includes an assessment of participation in natural gas and renewable gas projects currently being carried out in Albania and in the Mediterranean region.

This agreement was reached as a development of the draft agreement signed last June by the two leaders of the Spanish and Albanian operators, Enagás and AlbGaz, in Madrid. The Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, the Spanish Vicepresident and Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, and the Albanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy, chaired this event over. On that occasion, the two operators signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development of gas infrastructure in Albania in order to lay the foundations with which to contribute to the security of the country’s energy supply and the decarbonisation of its economy, replacing polluting fuels and also promoting renewable gases.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn