OPEC+ monitoring committee recommends keeping current oil production plan

OPEC+ monitoring committee has recommended to keep the current oil production plan which involves cutting production to 2 mln barrels per day since November, a source in one of the delegations told TASS, Trend reports.

"[To keep quotas] at the same level," the source said commenting on the committee’s recommendation.

OPEC+ joint ministerial monitoring committee began a meeting on its further oil production plan in a video conference format, a source close to the negotiation process told.

"They opened the meeting," the source said.

The ministers of OPEC+ member states began their videoconference, two sources in delegations told. "The ministerial meeting has begun," one of the sources said. Another source confirmed this information.