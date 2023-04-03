US companies interested in Azerbaijan's energy projects - assistant secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. American companies are interested in Azerbaijan's energy projects, US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the US and Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman said during the Azerbaijan-US energy forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the US and the country's companies are aware that Azerbaijan today plays the role of a hub for the transportation of energy resources to various regions.

"In addition, we are considering cooperation in the private sector, especially in the transport sector. Our President Biden welcomes the decarbonization processes in the world, including in the US. And I, in turn, am glad that Azerbaijan is also working in this direction, which increases our confidence in this country," he said.

Venkataraman said that the US is interested in continuing cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"We welcome the creation of new sustainable markets, and we are confident that Azerbaijan will become an energy hub and a clean energy market. The US and European investors, given the country's stable economy and potential, are investing, and we are ready to expand this cooperation," he said.

Venkataraman also noted that US companies are ready to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in the fields of consultation and training.

"The US is a country with vast experience in almost all areas of the economy, industry, and production, and we are ready to share our experience with Azerbaijan," he added.