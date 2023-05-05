Capacity of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria almost fully booked

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The capacity of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), which has 15 gas traders as registered users, was booked by 90 percent in February, Teodora Georgieva, chief executive director of ICGB company, the pipeline operator, said, Trend reports.

Moreover, she noted that in December, with over 90 percent of its capacity booked, IGB transported gas to Moldova.

"The capacity reserved for Moldova was used to secure the necessary quantities for the country’s domestic consumption during the winter period," Teodora Georgieva told SeeNews.

In the first two months of 2023, IGB supplied a total of 3.08 million MWh of gas, while around 7.9 million MWh have been transported since the commissioning. Now IGB is set to procure insurance services under a public tender worth an estimated 2.7 million euros.

"Some of the tasks before the company as a transmission system operator now include managing procurements, negotiating contract terms, recruiting highly skilled and experienced professionals with international expertise to enhance our team, investing in equipment and technology for the safe and efficient operation of the infrastructure, and navigating the complex landscape of strategic partnerships to ensure maximum booked capacity of the pipeline," Georgieva added.

Moreover, she pointed out that IGB will play a crucial role in the Vertical Gas Corridor that brings together Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary, she said.

The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria began commercial operation on October 1, 2022.

Since the beginning of the current heating season, the interconnector provides nearly 1/3 of the winter consumption of natural gas in Bulgaria. IGB is the first route for diversified supplies of natural gas to Bulgaria, guaranteeing increased security of supply and diversity of sources, contributing significantly to the competition in the natural gas market, which is a prerequisite for optimized prices for businesses and domestic consumers in the country.

