SOCAR Türkiye reveals volume of planned oil processing at STAR Refinery for 2023

IZMIR, TÜRKIYE, May 12. SOCAR Türkiye plans to process over 12 million tons of oil at its STAR Refinery in 2023, Head of Refinery and Petrochemicals Business Unit at the company, General Manager at Petkim [affiliate of SOCAR Türkiye] Anar Mammadov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, in the manufacturing of petrochemical products, crude oil from the countries of the Black Sea region, Africa and a number of others is used.

"We do not use Azerbaijani oil in production, because our plant is aimed at processing heavy oil," he added.

SOCAR Türkiye started its commercial activities in Türkiye after acquiring a 51 percent share in Petkim in 2008. It includes best-in-class companies such as Petkim, TANAP (Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline), STAR Refinery, SOCAR Terminal, Petkim wind power plant, Bursagaz, Kayserigaz, Enervis, SOCAR Enerji Ticaret, Millenicom, SOCAR Ticaret and SOCAR Depolama.

The company is focused on the manufacturing of petrochemical products, processing, trading and distribution of natural gas.